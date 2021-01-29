Source: StackCommerce
Upgrading to wireless audio doesn't need to be expensive. With crisp sound and 40 hours of battery life, the Back Bay Duet 50 Slim Wireless Earbuds have picked up great reviews — and they are now only $43.99.
Named the Best Wireless Earbuds for Working Out by New York Magazine, the Duet 50 buds are lightweight and waterproof. Rated at IPX5, they won't flinch when you go out running in the rain.
The earbuds offer eight hours of continuous listening on a full charge. They come with a charging case that offers another 32 hours of listening time. In other words, these earbuds can go days without visiting a wall socket.
The Duet 50 earbuds offer "crisp and nicely-balanced" sound according to the Boston Globe, with "plenty of bass and a well-articulated treble" in the words of Forbes. The overall profile is actually designed to emulate the classic American Hi-Fi sound.
If that wasn't enough, these earbuds also have a built-in mic and wireless controls.
You can get them today for just $43.99, which is 18% off the retail price.
