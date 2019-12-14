Wireless earbuds don’t tend to enjoy a very great reputation among serious listeners—due to the fact that they almost always lack the kind of Hi-Fi clarity that most audiophiles crave.
These HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, however, manage to break the mold by offering supreme sonics along with an incredibly compact and comfortable design, and they’re currently on sale for 70% off at just $74.99.
With Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a whopping 100 hours of total playback time with the included charging case, these intrepid earbuds were made with serious listeners in mind.
They deliver a rich low-end alongside crystal-clear highs and a solid midrange, and you’ll be able to take them with you on any adventure thanks to an IPX5 waterproof rating. Making and taking calls on the go is also a breeze thanks to voice assistant support.
The included charging case also doubles as a power bank to recharge your other devices on the go, and it can even recharge wirelessly.
Treat yourself to a truly great-sounding pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank. These HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are available for just $74.99—70% off their usual price for a limited time.
