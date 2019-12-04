What you need to know
- There's now an official app for Craigslist.
- The iOS app has already been launched, while the Android app is in beta testing.
- It has a clean and minimal design that mimics the website.
Craigslist has been a staple of the internet for years now but unfortunately lacked an official app for mobile platforms. That's changing starting this week, as the company officially flighted an app for both iOS and Android. And much like the website, the app eschews fancy UI elements for a simple, mostly white design that keeps the clutter to a minimum.
You can browse different categories — sales, gigs, jobs, housing, and more — and can access the entirety of Craigslist's offerings on your phone. You can also see your history and saved postings for later reference. As you'd expect, there's a search bar to sort through the myriad RV listings on the platform, and you can also filter the results via location, with options for citywide searches or geofencing a particular radius on the map.
The app's description reads:
craigslist - The original online classifieds. Established 1995.
Find jobs. Hire employees. Post your resume. Offer your skills/services.
Buy & sell cars, trucks, boats, RVs, motorcycles, trailers, auto parts.
Offer your services, locate contractors, find short term gigs and odd jobs.
Buy & sell furniture, household items, electronics, computers, clothing, bikes, art, any and all kinds of used items.
Activity partners, artists & musicians, pets for rehoming, local events.
Save your favorite postings for later, save searches, set search alerts.
Post, edit, renew your own ads.
The iOS has already been launched, while the Android app is still in beta. You can grab the former here, while the latter requires a sign-up before you can see it listed in the Play Store.
