OnePlus is now rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its latest OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. As per the folks at XDA Developers, the update has a lengthy changelog and brings quite a few new features. It arrives as v10.5.8 for the standard OnePlus 8 and v10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The update adds a new auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature, which is claimed to improve the image quality of edges when shooting at a close range. However, this new feature is only available on the OnePlus 8 Pro and not the standard OnePlus 8. More importantly, the update brings support for H.265 encoding to reduce video storage size on both OnePlus 8 series phones. OnePlus has also optimized the click animation for the camera shutter and "improved the shooting experience."

Along with the new camera features, the update optimizes the touch response, power consumption performance, wireless charging stability (OnePlus 8 Pro only), pocket mode, and the unlocking animation. It also comes with the May 2020 Android security patch and adds Epic Games in Game Space for users in India.

Here's the full changelog:

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever

Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches

Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Updated GMS package to 2020.03 Message Added the "Delete" button in the notification bar of incoming messages

Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked Camera Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience

Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability Network Improved the stability of communication

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness Game Space Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space

OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so it is currently available only for a small number of users. In the coming days, however, the company is expected to commence a wider rollout. To check for the update manually, you will need to go to Settings > System > System updates on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.