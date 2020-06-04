What you need to know
- OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones.
- The latest update comes with several new features, including support for encoding videos in the H.265 codec.
- The H.265 codec helps reduce the size of recorded videos without compromising on quality.
OnePlus is now rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its latest OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. As per the folks at XDA Developers, the update has a lengthy changelog and brings quite a few new features. It arrives as v10.5.8 for the standard OnePlus 8 and v10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
The update adds a new auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature, which is claimed to improve the image quality of edges when shooting at a close range. However, this new feature is only available on the OnePlus 8 Pro and not the standard OnePlus 8. More importantly, the update brings support for H.265 encoding to reduce video storage size on both OnePlus 8 series phones. OnePlus has also optimized the click animation for the camera shutter and "improved the shooting experience."
Along with the new camera features, the update optimizes the touch response, power consumption performance, wireless charging stability (OnePlus 8 Pro only), pocket mode, and the unlocking animation. It also comes with the May 2020 Android security patch and adds Epic Games in Game Space for users in India.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
- Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
- Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
- Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches
- Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
- Updated GMS package to 2020.03
Message
- Added the "Delete" button in the notification bar of incoming messages
- Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked
Camera
- Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
- Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience
- Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
Network
- Improved the stability of communication
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
Game Space
- Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space
OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so it is currently available only for a small number of users. In the coming days, however, the company is expected to commence a wider rollout. To check for the update manually, you will need to go to Settings > System > System updates on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Sonos Arc is an incredible-sounding, versatile Atmos soundbar
The latest Sonos soundbar takes the best of the Playbar and the Beam and mashes them together for a nearly-perfect product.
What do you think of the June 2020 Pixel Feature Drop?
The June 2020 Pixel Feature Drop brought a lot to the table, including new safety tools and a Bedtime feature for sleeping better at night. What do you think about these new additions?
Android app development was already hard, but the pandemic made it brutal
Android app development is an incredibly difficult thing on its own, so what happens when you throw a global pandemic into the mix? We talked with a few developers to find out first-hand. Here's what they said.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have some of the best smartphone colors out there
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both available in some truly gorgeous colors. Which one should you buy? Let's take a closer look.