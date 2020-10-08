What you need to know It is finally possible to use Assistant voice commands to open and work with other Android apps.

You can now do things like starting a run, posting on social media, ordering food, hailing a ride, and more – with just your voice.

It is also possible to set custom shortcut phrases for the most common tasks.

Google has added several new features to the Assistant this year, making it better and more helpful to users. The virtual assistant is now gaining the ability to open up, search, and perform frequent tasks across your favorite apps. As long as you have an Android phone that is Assistant-enabled, you will be able to open and search within Android apps using "Hey Google."

For example, you can say, "Hey Google, search for memory quilts on Etsy" to find exactly what you're looking for. You can also use voice commands to perform frequent tasks such as playing music in Spotify, starting a run in Nike Run Club, posting on Snapchat, ordering food on Postmates, checking the status of an order on Walmart, hailing an Uber ride, or checking the news on Twitter. 4K TVs, Amazon Echos, Beats headphones & more are already at Prime Day pricing You can even create custom shortcut phrases for the most common tasks. To create a custom shortcut phrase, just say "Hey Google, show my shortcuts." You can then explore suggested shortcuts or create one of your own from the settings screen.