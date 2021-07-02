Earlier this year, I decided to switch from iOS to Android after years of being an exclusive iPhone user. It was a no-pressure decision: I could always switch back to iOS if the novelty wore off, and most of my favorite games and productivity apps are both free and platform agnostic. But now that I'm in the market for a new laptop, and thanks to the new Windows 11 announcement, deciding which phone OS I prefer just became much more important. Because which of the best available laptops I buy — an M1 MacBook Air, a Dell XPS 13 9310, or a Razer Book 13, most likely — may depend on it. Computers and phones are becoming so connected that I can't buy one without considering the other. Synergy between phones and computers is obviously nothing new. Once I started using Android phones, I tried out Microsoft's Your Phone app on my Dell work laptop. Its tools were comfortably familiar to me as an Apple fan: I made notifications pop up on my computer, shared photos and screenshots between them, and responded to friends' texts without taking my eyes off of Google Meet. I missed the convenience of AirDrop, but that wasn't a deal-breaker. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more But with Windows 11, Microsoft will essentially turn its OS into an emulator for the best Android apps, in addition to its other big updates. And I find the idea increasingly compelling.

Initially, Microsoft apps will run off of Intel Bridge Technology, operating as if they were native ARM apps despite their mobile-specific coding. But Microsoft has also developed new ARM64EC technology that lets app developers slowly patch their app code and plugins to become Windows-compatible. Thanks to ARM64EC, these apps will run in a half-native, half emulated form until they're ready to run as a proper Windows 11 app. In fact, how Windows 11 Android apps work is very similar to how M1 MacBooks run emulated, Intel-based x86 apps through its Rosetta 2 software. On that note, Apple is taking full advantage of its new M1 chip to let iOS and iPadOS apps run on macOS devices with little to no work from app developers. Apple and Microsoft have both mastered the art of emulating smartphone apps to work effortlessly on Mac/PC hardware. Like Microsoft, Apple wants you to download these apps from its own App Store. However, unlike Microsoft — which at least will allow sideloaded Play Store apps despite its growing animosity towards Google — Apple is actively blocking the loophole that let M1 MacBook owners sideload iOS and iPadOS apps without going through the Mac Store. Because phone app devs can opt-out of appearing on the Mac Store, this will limit which apps I can access on a MacBook. Apple's frustrating walled garden policy aside, its upcoming devices will be even more linked than usual. Once macOS 12 and iOS 15 launch, you'll be able to use your MacBook as an iPhone speaker via AirPlay or use Universal Control tech to connect MacBooks and iPads together for productivity. In addition, its new SharePlay feature lets fellow iPhone users watch or listen to the same media over FaceTime. And no, FaceTime for Android won't let you share in the fun. Choosing my tech ecosystem for years to come