Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has been mired in controversy ever since it announced its new privacy policy changes earlier this year. Telegram, which is one of the best messaging apps out there, has seen a massive uptick in downloads as many WhatsApp users are abandoning the app over privacy concerns.

While Telegram is already feature-rich, it looks the app will soon gain a bunch of new features. As spotted by the folks at TestingCatalog, the latest Telegram beta for Android adds several useful features, which are likely to make their way to the stable channel in the near future.