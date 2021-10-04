Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

Amid Facebook outage, Telegram faces slowdowns as users flock from WhatsApp

Telegram says it should be more stable than its competitors.
Derrek Lee

Telegram Homescreen LifestyleSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Telegram is currently facing slowdowns for some users.
  • The app is likely receiving an influx of users while WhatsApp deals with worldwide outages.
  • It's unclear when service will return to normal for WhatsApp or Telegram.

Facebook's ongoing outage is apparently more far-reaching than its own platforms, as it seems Telegram is also facing slowdowns of its own.

The messaging app's Twitter account has been informing users on Monday that while it should remain more stable than its competitors, some users may be experiencing problems.

The statement was provided to more than a few followers, meaning the slowdown is affecting many Telegram users, at least in some regions.

Given the timing, it could be an effect of users switching away from WhatsApp for their communication needs while Facebook tried to figure itself out and get its services back up.

Android Central has reached out to see when Telegram expects its services to return to normal for affected users and will update this when we hear back.

The Facebook outage is trending on Twitter, with users complaining that they are unable to use any of the associated platforms, including Instagram, Oculus, and even Facebook's new Ray-Ban Stories (for those of you that actually purchased a pair).

With communication apps on the fritz, this might be a good time to take a walk while you try to wait it out, although it's worth noting that WhatsApp is the main communication app for many users globally so the outages and slowdowns are obviously not ideal.

Or you can give Signal a try, which is one of the best messaging apps for Android and is now apparently receiving an influx of signups.

