Amid Facebook outage, Telegram faces slowdowns as users flock from WhatsApp

What you need to know
- Telegram is currently facing slowdowns for some users.
- The app is likely receiving an influx of users while WhatsApp deals with worldwide outages.
- It's unclear when service will return to normal for WhatsApp or Telegram.
Facebook's ongoing outage is apparently more far-reaching than its own platforms, as it seems Telegram is also facing slowdowns of its own.
The messaging app's Twitter account has been informing users on Monday that while it should remain more stable than its competitors, some users may be experiencing problems.
The statement was provided to more than a few followers, meaning the slowdown is affecting many Telegram users, at least in some regions.
Given the timing, it could be an effect of users switching away from WhatsApp for their communication needs while Facebook tried to figure itself out and get its services back up.
Android Central has reached out to see when Telegram expects its services to return to normal for affected users and will update this when we hear back.
The Facebook outage is trending on Twitter, with users complaining that they are unable to use any of the associated platforms, including Instagram, Oculus, and even Facebook's new Ray-Ban Stories (for those of you that actually purchased a pair).
With communication apps on the fritz, this might be a good time to take a walk while you try to wait it out, although it's worth noting that WhatsApp is the main communication app for many users globally so the outages and slowdowns are obviously not ideal.
Or you can give Signal a try, which is one of the best messaging apps for Android and is now apparently receiving an influx of signups.
Everything you need to know about Android 12
Android 12's source code was pushed out on October 4th, but disappointingly, it won't arrive on Pixel phones just yet. Here's what you need to know about revised timetables, new features, when the beta will come to non-Google phones, and everything else you need to know.
Android 12 finally out of beta, rolls out soon for Google Pixel smartphones
Google has finally launched the official stable release of Android 12 with a new UI design, privacy features, and plenty of under-the-hood enhancements. However, Pixel smartphones will have to wait to install the update.
First Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak, and they look promising
The latest Pixel 6 Pro leak gives us an early look at the camera capabilities of the upcoming Google flagship.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.