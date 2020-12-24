The iRobot Root rt0 coding robot programmable STEM toy has dropped to $99.99 as part of Amazon's daily deals. That means the price expires tonight when those deals reset. This toy from iRobot is extremely new. It's part of an initiative at iRobot started just this year with the intent of creating a STEM outreach program.

This is also a special version of the robot that iRobot is calling a Holiday Bundle because it includes the Brick Top. Normally the Brick Top accessory costs an extra $20, and the Root rt0 robot goes for $130 by itself. You can see it going for that price at other retailers like Best Buy as well. Today's price not only saves you $30 off that cost but gives you the Brick Top for free, so you're getting a lot of value.

One day iRobot Root rt0 coding robot programmable STEM toy Includes a Brick Top that's compatible with Lego and other building blocks so you can turn your robot into whatever you want. Teaches coding with 3 learning levels using lessons, projects, activities, and hands-on problem solving. $99.99 $150.00 $50 off See at Amazon

The Brick Top is a cool feature because it makes the robot compatible with a number of common building blocks, including Lego bricks. Transform your robot into a catapult or an even larger robot if you want. Do and build whatever your mind can think of, then program it to act accordingly.

This STEM toy will help you master coding no matter your skill level. It has three learning levels so it's super easy for beginners and still offers kids with some experience ways to stay engaged. The robot's app has an auto-level converter that can translate programs across the three learning levels, helping you be at in a constant state of forward progress. With each level, you'll find tons of lessons, projects, and activities that involve hands-on problem solving.

Use your coding skills to make the robot draw, react to touch, play music, move, and more. Your kid can use the robot and learn alone or access the library that includes group participation so the whole family can learn together.