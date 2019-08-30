Depending on what segment of the tech world you follow, the TCL brand might mean a few different things to you. For some folks, TCL is synonymous with good, budget TVs. For others, they know TCL as the parent company for modern-day Alcatel and BlackBerry phones.

During IFA 2019, however, we'll get our first look at something new for the company — its very first TCL-branded lineup of smartphones.

Per TCL Global Marketing General Manager, Stefan Streit: