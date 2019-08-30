What you need to know
- TCL is getting ready to launch its first smartphones under its proper "TCL" brand.
- The company has previously only sold smartphones via its Alcatel and BlackBerry brands.
- We'll get a first look at the upcoming handsets during IFA 2019.
Depending on what segment of the tech world you follow, the TCL brand might mean a few different things to you. For some folks, TCL is synonymous with good, budget TVs. For others, they know TCL as the parent company for modern-day Alcatel and BlackBerry phones.
During IFA 2019, however, we'll get our first look at something new for the company — its very first TCL-branded lineup of smartphones.
Per TCL Global Marketing General Manager, Stefan Streit:
What we have planned for IFA 2019 is an exciting glimpse into the future of TCL Communication – it comprises smartphones, 5G devices and entire new categories including the debut of our Project Archery wearable display.
A leaked TCL roadmap from earlier this month gave us a glimpse at some of the company's upcoming devices, including a couple of 5G phones and a foldable tablet.
Shane Lee, TCL's General Manager for Global Product Center, also commented on the news:
We see our new line of TCL mobile products as the hub of our growing portfolio of consumer electronics, creating more engaging experiences for our customers in and out of the home. By continuing to leverage TCL's vertical integration and product ecosystem, we're able to focus on innovating and creating a true flagship mobile brand under TCL, while at the same time delivering the accessibility and quality our customers around the world have come to expect from us.
TCL will officially unveil the new phones on September 5, and while the company has said that the handsets are being made for "global markets", it remains unclear if they'll come to the United States.
