What you need to know The MOVETIME Family Watch 2 will feature a 2MP camera for taking photos, videos, and video chatting with family.

The connected smartwatch will offer real-time location tracking and geofencing so parents can have peace of mind knowing their child is safe.

With a €149 price tag, the MOVETIME Family Watch 2 will launch in Europe in mid-August 2021.

Tech for parents is getting another entry with the announcement of the TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 at MWC. This is the sequel to TCL's original MOVETIME Family Watch, and it comes with some very nice upgrades. The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 has a larger 1.5" display housed inside a more robust watch design. Also new this year is the inclusion of a 2MP camera so your child can take photos of things they find on their adventures and video chat with their parents or approved contacts. With 4GB of internal memory, there will be plenty of storage for all of the fun photos taken with the watch.