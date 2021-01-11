What you need to know
- TCL is adding support for 8K resolution to the entire 2021 refresh of its 6 Series Roku TVs.
- The company has also announced a new NXTPAPER tablet that displays in full color without backlighting for a more comfortable, paper-like viewing experience.
- Launching later this year in undisclosed markets, TCL has unveiled active noise-canceling true wireless earbuds and a Wi-Fi Audio-powered soundbar.
CES may be all digital this year, but there are plenty of new hardware announcements to go around. TCL has announced that the 2021 refresh of its popular 6 Series range of Roku TV models will launch with full 8K support, offering four times the sharpness and clarity of 4K.
These 6 Series 8K TCL Roku TVs will utilize the company's OD Zero mini-LED technology, allowing for ultra-slim displays with high levels of brightness, contrast, and uniformity. Given the lack of wide availability of 8K content, these TVs will also feature TCL's AiPQ Engine for intelligently upscaling lower resolution content.
TCL is also launching its XL Collection, introducing 85-inch TV models to the company's selection for the first time and ranging from 4K models within the 4 Series to mini-LED powered 8K displays with QLED wide color technology.
Alongside its new 20 Series smartphones, TCL has also unveiled the NXTPAPER tablet, a thin and lightweight device with an IPS display that features no backlight. Instead, the NXTPAPER reflects environmental light, similar to an e-ink display. However, unlike e-ink, it displays in full color and can play back video as a typical Android device would.
TCL says this type of display increases battery standby time by as much as 65% and greatly reduces eyestrain, though, without a backlight, the NXTPAPER will need as much environmental light as possible. To make it easier to use in the dark, TCL is including an attachable lamp in the box. In addition, NXTPAPER is powered by Android 10 and features a Kids Mode for restricting mature content.
Additionally, TCL in rolling out the more traditional Tab 10S, a 10-inch Android tablet with optional LTE connectivity, an 8000mAh battery, and a T-Pen stylus included in the box.
The TCL NXTPAPER tablet will launch in April of 2021 for €349, though no U.S. pricing or availability has been announced at this time. The Tab 10S will launch in March, starting at €199 for the Wi-Fi-only model and €249 for the LTE-capable variant.
TCL is also launching a number of audio devices, including the Alto wireless soundbar line with voice assistant support, along with the new MoveAudio S600 true wireless earbuds that integrate Google Assistant and Google Fast Pairing and feature three microphones on each earbud to enable active noise cancelation. The Move Audio S600 earbuds will launch in February for €149.
Do you use third-party launchers on Pixel phones?
The software experience offered by a Pixel phone is fantastic. For all of you Pixel owners out there, do you stick with the stock launcher or switch things up with a third-party one?
The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE finally lets you leave your smartphone at home
Fossil has launched the latest version of the Gen 5 smartwatch that now comes equipped with LTE connectivity, a first for the company.
Google's as much to blame for lousy Android update policies as phone makers
Bad updates have been a thing on Android for years and years. If we want to actually see real change, maybe it's time for Google to step in and take control.
Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases
It can be tough trying to find the right case for your brand new smartphone. This is especially true if there are a lot of options to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work already and found the best options for your Moto E (2020).