CES may be all digital this year, but there are plenty of new hardware announcements to go around. TCL has announced that the 2021 refresh of its popular 6 Series range of Roku TV models will launch with full 8K support, offering four times the sharpness and clarity of 4K.

These 6 Series 8K TCL Roku TVs will utilize the company's OD Zero mini-LED technology, allowing for ultra-slim displays with high levels of brightness, contrast, and uniformity. Given the lack of wide availability of 8K content, these TVs will also feature TCL's AiPQ Engine for intelligently upscaling lower resolution content.

TCL is also launching its XL Collection, introducing 85-inch TV models to the company's selection for the first time and ranging from 4K models within the 4 Series to mini-LED powered 8K displays with QLED wide color technology.

Alongside its new 20 Series smartphones, TCL has also unveiled the NXTPAPER tablet, a thin and lightweight device with an IPS display that features no backlight. Instead, the NXTPAPER reflects environmental light, similar to an e-ink display. However, unlike e-ink, it displays in full color and can play back video as a typical Android device would.