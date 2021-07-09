TCL 20S Bottom line: The TCL 20S is a decent phone for anyone who wants a smartphone right now and doesn't want to break the bank. It has a good design that resembles some better smartphones, and the software is pretty lightweight. Unfortunately, things go south quickly for the 20S when you decide to take a picture or play a mobile game. The Good Nice design, smooth to the touch

TCL 20S and 20 SE: Price and availability

The TCL 20S and 20 SE launched outside the U.S. back in April, but now you can purchase these devices stateside from Amazon. For now, that's the only place where you'll be able to snag these devices, but we'll be on the lookout in case other retailers start selling them. TCL 20S and 20 SE: Spec comparison

Category TCL 20S TCL 20 SE Operating System Android 11 Android 11 Display 6.67 inches, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400x1080 resolution 6.82 inches, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 1640x720 resolution Processor Snapdragon 662 Snapdragon 460 Memory 128GB, 4GB RAM 128GB, 4GB RAM Expandable Storage Yes Yes Rear Camera 64MP, ƒ/1.8, 0.7μm + 8MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm (wide-angle) + 2MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm (macro) + 2MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm (depth) 48MP, ƒ/1.8, 0.8μm + 5MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm (wide-angle) + 2MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm (macro) + 2MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm (depth) Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Dimensions 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1mm, 199g 172.1 x 77.1 x 9.1mm, 206g Colors Milky Way Gray, North Star Blue Aurora Green, Nuit Black

TCL 20S and 20 SE: What TCL managed to get right

Right off the bat, I'm quite taken with the design of these phones. From the front, the TCL 20S could almost pass for a mid-range Samsung smartphone. While I'm not a fan of the camera layout on either, the 20S has a very nice frosted back that's quite smooth to the touch, to the point where I almost didn't want to put the included case on it. The TCL 20 SE, on the other hand, takes a glossier approach, as if it's trying to look more premium than it actually is. It pulls the look off, though it quickly gets covered in fingerprint smudges.

Source: Derrek Lee / Android Central

The fingerprint sensor placement is different on both devices; it's located on the side for the 20S and on the back for the 20 SE. That said, both perform quite well, and the 20S even lets you double-tap the sensor to bring up a customizable menu of apps and functions. It's probably one of my favorite features on this phone and one I used quite a bit to bring up YouTube Music on the fly. Meanwhile, the 20 SE doesn't have any special tricks with its sensor; it doesn't even let you swipe to pull down the notification shade. However, it has a sidebar of shortcuts similar to what's found on many of the best Samsung phones. Having never used TCL phones, I wasn't sure what to expect from the UI. I find that I'm pleasantly surprised that it's not terrible. TCL UI 3.0 feels a bit like stock Android 11, complete with the Google Discover feed just a swipe away from the home screen. However, there are some questionable icon choices, particularly in the quick settings menu. Still, it doesn't ruin the experience, and TCL included some of its own goodies that are quite useful.

Super Bluetooth takes audio to another level — over 9000!

Super Bluetooth is one of the best features of the TCL 20S. It allows users to play audio on two different speakers or wireless headphones and lets you calibrate the sound in case it's not exactly synced. It's not all that different from Samsung's Dual Audio feature, but the calibration takes it up a notch, and you can pair up to four devices at once to really get the party going from your phone. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack in case you want a more private listening experience. Battery life is also fantastic on both these phones. TCL upped the capacity to 5,000mAh, and I can manage more than a day on either phone before running the battery down to dangerous levels. That's with me shooting photos and video, making phone calls, and trying to play my games. I actually felt comfortable not lugging around a battery pack because the batteries didn't drain fully unless I really pushed them beyond regular use. TCL 20S and 20 SE: What didn't work

It's true that you get what you pay for, and for under $300, one wouldn't expect too much out of any smartphone. However, 2021 has changed that thinking, and many smartphones at this price point have proven that you can have decent performance on a budget. TCL missed that memo, though, because the word "performance" doesn't exist anywhere near these phones. The "higher-end" TCL 20S comes with a two-year-old Snapdragon 665 chipset, which was probably a fine midrange chip in 2019 but doesn't cut it in 2021. The phone struggles to do almost anything and really tests my patience — and I consider myself a very patient guy. You know that feeling where you're stuck behind someone moseying along real slowly while you're in a hurry to catch the train? That's how I felt using this phone, all the time. Plus, the TCL 20 SE is even worse with its Snapdragon 460. And did I mention that there's no 5G here? I'm pretty sure the only thing "fast" about these phones is the 18W charging speed, but that still pales in comparison to other phones.

Source: Derrek Lee / Android Central

I can't even play my favorite mobile games on either of these phones. The 20 SE struggles with the most basic tasks in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. The 20S studders when I try to play GYEE, and because I'm a masochist, I put the game in 60fps mode, and the phone immediately heats up. That's something I haven't experienced since the LG G8, which was also released in 2019. The only thing these phones could do with relative ease is scrolling through menus, and even that seemed like a chore with these displays and their sluggish refresh rates.

I don't understand why TCL didn't spring for the newer 5G chips.

The TCL 20S display isn't exactly horrible at FHD+, but the 60Hz kills me, particularly when Samsung and Motorola are releasing budget phones with 90Hz and even 120Hz displays. The fact that it's an LCD wouldn't even bother me, except I could see permanent dark splotches near the hole-punch selfie camera. Meanwhile, the 20 SE's HD+ display is just hard to look at. Both phones feature TCL's NXTVISION display tech, which is supposed to give the display a boost, but it only manages to make images look a bit unnatural, so I disabled it. Cameras exist on these phones, but almost as an afterthought. There are four on each to make it seem like TCL put in some effort. I wouldn't call them horrible, but I won't be sharing any images from these phones on my Instagram.

The TCL 20 SE often produced photos that were a bit too punchy for my liking. The 20S images were a bit duller but truer to life. Both phones seemed to struggle with capturing details at any given moment.

The ultrawide cameras were often a bit more pleasing to capture with, exhibiting more dynamic range. The 20S seemed to overexpose a bit, though.

The macro camera, as is often the case, was largely useless on both phones.

Daytime photos are passable, but things fall apart when using the macro lens (why are we still doing this?) or taking photos at night. Both phones feature a "Super Night" mode, but that actually seems worse than the automatic night mode, which isn't particularly good either. Selfies are also a hot mess, and it was so hard for me to take a decent photo that I gave up altogether. These phones are definitely not for millennials like myself. TCL 20S and 20 SE: Competition

If you're looking for an affordable smartphone with decent capabilities, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G might be a good bet. It's one of the cheapest 5G phones money can buy, with a premium design, smooth 90Hz display, and great battery life. Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market, and the Galaxy A32 is available in the U.S. with 5G support, a large battery, and an impressive camera array. You can get it on several different carriers like T-Mobile and Google Fi. If you're a fan of Galaxy smartphones, you should pick this one up. The Moto G Power (2020) continues to be a highly recommended cheap Android phone. Even with the newer version already available, the 2020 version seems to hold its own. It comes with a large FHD+ display and decent cameras, plus up to three days of battery life if you're careful. TCL 20S and 20 SE: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You need an affordable smartphone right now.

You have an affinity for TCL phones.

You like to stream music from your phone to your speakers. You shouldn't buy this if... You want decent camera quality.

You want to play mobile games with relative ease.

You want 5G connectivity. There aren't many reasons anyone would want to buy either of these phones, but they could be good starter devices for younger kids; that way, parents don't have to spend an arm and a leg on a smartphone that could get lost or stolen at school. Anyone looking for a decent smartphone experience should probably look the other way. 2.5 out of 5 The TCL 20S is the better value offer of the two phones thanks to its FHD+ display and features like Super Bluetooth. The fingerprint sensor shortcut is also a handy feature to have, and buyers will be rewarded with long battery life. Unfortunately, the positives stop there, and you won't get much out of this phone outside of the basics.

