Ever since it was first announced during a much-anticipated event in 2012, the Microsoft Surface has become wildly popular among artists and business professionals alike who want a powerful and responsive laptop that won't weigh them down.

Perhaps the only downside to the incredibly versatile Surface is that it tends to sport a lofty price tag that can put it out of reach for most buyers on a budget.

Enter this factory re-certified Microsoft Surface Book, which offers the same exact quality you'd expect from a brand new model at a fraction of the price—thanks to a rigorous testing process that ensures this laptop operates just as it did when it was first taken out of the box.

Featuring a brilliant 13.5" screen and a super-fast Core i5 processor, this intrepid laptop is ideal for anyone who craves on-the-go computing power and a dynamic touchscreen.

A dual-core processor will help you power through your to-do list without having to worry about those obnoxious lags that accompany too many open windows, and 8GB of memory is more than enough to allow you to multitask with ease—even when you're using pro-level apps.

This laptop also comes with a whopping 256GB of fast solid-state storage (meaning you won't have to rely on the cloud in order to store your larger files and media content), and a detachable screen means that you'll be able to quickly transform the Surface Book into a tablet.

You'll even be able to utilize a state-of-the-art Intel HD graphics 520 card that's ideal for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning clarity.

Treat yourself to a best-selling laptop that doubles as a tablet for a fraction of what you'd pay in-store. This factory re-certified Surface Book is currently available for just $529.99.

Prices are subject to change.