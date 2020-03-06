Ever since it was first announced during a much-anticipated event in 2012, the Microsoft Surface has become wildly popular among artists and business professionals alike who want a powerful and responsive laptop that won't weigh them down.
Perhaps the only downside to the incredibly versatile Surface is that it tends to sport a lofty price tag that can put it out of reach for most buyers on a budget.
Enter this factory re-certified Microsoft Surface Book, which offers the same exact quality you'd expect from a brand new model at a fraction of the price—thanks to a rigorous testing process that ensures this laptop operates just as it did when it was first taken out of the box.
Featuring a brilliant 13.5" screen and a super-fast Core i5 processor, this intrepid laptop is ideal for anyone who craves on-the-go computing power and a dynamic touchscreen.
A dual-core processor will help you power through your to-do list without having to worry about those obnoxious lags that accompany too many open windows, and 8GB of memory is more than enough to allow you to multitask with ease—even when you're using pro-level apps.
This laptop also comes with a whopping 256GB of fast solid-state storage (meaning you won't have to rely on the cloud in order to store your larger files and media content), and a detachable screen means that you'll be able to quickly transform the Surface Book into a tablet.
You'll even be able to utilize a state-of-the-art Intel HD graphics 520 card that's ideal for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning clarity.
Treat yourself to a best-selling laptop that doubles as a tablet for a fraction of what you'd pay in-store. This factory re-certified Surface Book is currently available for just $529.99.
Prices are subject to change.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The best phone for most people
The Galaxy S20+ is just right, the best of the new series' size, weight and capabilities. It may be pricey, but it's incredible value and overall the best phone you can buy right now.
PhoneSoap Pro review: Zap away your phone's grossness
The PhoneSoap Pro is a phone sanitizing device that utilizes UV-C lights to kill gross bacteria and viruses that are on your smartphone. Is it worth buying? Let's find out.
Sonos will stop bricking older speakers with its Recycle Mode program
Earlier this year, Sonos’s “Recycle Mode” that bricked old speakers in order for customers to upgrade to new ones caught a lot of flak. Now, the controversial policy is being removed.
Which Android tablets you should buy and which to steer clear of
There is some truth to the saying "you get what you pay for," and while not every great Android tablet has to cost a fortune, some of the really affordable ones are really cheap for a reason. Here are some Android tablets worth forking over some money for and some you should probably pass by.