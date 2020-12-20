It's Call of Duty. It really doesn't matter whether it's good or bad, right? It's the game that everyone is playing. If you want the video game of the hour, you need this one. And Best Buy is offering a $15 discount whether you want the latest Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for last gen or current gen. It's $44.99 on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and $54.99 on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The deal doesn't include PC, and the only version on sale is the basic standard edition. But that's the best one anyway. These prices may sell out, and since this is a deal of the day the prices will expire by tomorrow anyway. If you're looking for a Christmas present for the gamer in your life, you might grab this one. You can also find this deal on Amazon for every edition except the PS4, which is sold out.

You can check out our review of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and see how this version of the latest from Activision stacks up. Samuel Tolbert said, "If you want to experience the campaign, I'd recommend it, as the new gameplay mechanics and level design easily elevate it to one of my favorites in the series. Raven Software did a fantastic job, especially given the effects of the pandemic. I'd love to see this team leading another game in the future — be it Call of Duty or something else entirely."

The new game combines three different modes and used multiple game development studios to get it done. With one game, you get a standard campaign featuring Cold War-era espionage and locales. You'll meet historical figures like Ronald Reagan, who was featured prominently in the trailers, and visit places like Vietnam, East Berlin, and the KGB's headquarters in the Soviet Union.

You also get the co-operative Zombie mode where you and your friends can fight off the hordes. And then there's the standard multiplayer fare that includes a selection of maps, guns, and kill streaks for you to go nuts with.