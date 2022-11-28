Wacom drawing tablets are cheaper than ever with these Cyber Monday deals

Wacom makes graphics design and digital art accessible to all with its superb lineup of drawing tablets. The One by Wacom and Intuos Pro are two of the hottest models from the Japanese company, and they are both selling at discounted prices for Cyber Monday.

This is an excellent opportunity to pick up a Wacom tablet on the cheap. The Ony by Wacom is a highly versatile accessory because it works with Windows computers, Macs, as well as Chromebooks. This student-friendly drawing tablet is already mega affordable, but Amazon has gone ahead and sliced another 20% off the small size option. Meanwhile, the medium-sized One by Wacom tab is 14% off.

The One by Wacom drawing tab comes with a battery-free pen that has 2,048 pressure levels for accuracy when sketching. You also get various education software for free along with your buy, including a six-month Kami app subscription, three months of Bluescape, and more. Wacom clearly wants you to learn new skills and improve your hand with its tablets.

(opens in new tab) One by Wacom (Small): $49.95 $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The 8.3-inch by 5.7-inch One by Wacom tablet is very small, lightweight, and compact, making it travel-friendly. It's suitable for art students in need of an affordable graphic tablet that they can stuff into their bags and head to class.

(opens in new tab) One by Wacom (Medium): $99.95 $85.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just like the smaller variant, the medium-sized One by Wacom offers a plug-and-play experience and comes with a USB-C port. This option measures 10.9 inches by 7.4 inches, which is better suited for home use and for those who prefer to have more room while drawing.

Need something large and in charge that's built from the ground up for expert graphic artists and designers? Meet the Wacom Intuos Pro. This drawing tablet is a device made for the pros. While the large and medium sizes are far too big to carry outside your home, the small option is portable enough.

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals on Wacom tablets do not extend beyond the small Wacom Intuos Pro drawing tool. It measures 10.6 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches in size, providing you with plenty of space to get creative.

(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos Pro (Small): $249.95 $218.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Wacom Intuos Pro is much larger than the One by Wacom and it has so much more to offer. The accompanying stylus has 8,192 pressure levels and you get worthwhile freebies in the form of professional software and hardware accessories.

The screen-less Wacom Intuos Pro one-ups the basic One by Wacom tablet, giving you the upper-tier Wacom Pro Pen 2 with 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels. The best part is that you can use the battery-free Wacom stylus with any other tablet that has a Wacom layer on top.

You can use your Wacom Intuos Pro graphics tablet with Windows and Mac OS, but it lacks Chromebook support. It has a USB 2.0 port for connectivity but you can also use Bluetooth. This expert-level slate has easy-access functions such as six customizable ExpressKeys and multitouch gestures. The other two sizes have more of these customizable buttons, but they aren't on sale.

The Wacom Intuos Pro also comes with a plethora of free software subscriptions. This includes tools like Shapr3D and MASV. There are plenty of tangible goodies in the box as well, such as extra nibs as well as ink refills for the stylus.