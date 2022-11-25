Get Inspired to work off Thanksgiving pounds with 33% off these Fitbit trackers

It's funny that the day after eating way too much food on Thanksgiving, companies try to tempt you to spend way too much on Black Friday deals. But shelling out for a cheap Fitbit tracker should be one purchase you won't regret.

On our list of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Inspire 3 are ranked first and third compared against other great brands like Garmin, Amazfit, and Oura. And the Charge 5 is $50 off (opens in new tab) while the Inspire 3 is 30% off (opens in new tab), two excellent Black Friday fitness deals for you to consider.

The Charge 5 is a premium pseudo-smartwatch with all the bells and whistles you could want. Most trackers have tiny displays and no built-in GPS, but the 1-inch touchscreen and onboard GPS makes the Charge 5 a great standalone tracker for workouts where you leave your phone at home. It tracks heart rate, irregular heart rhythm (ECG), stress levels (EDA), and blood oxygen levels (SpO2), giving you a ton of data for a full Wellness Report through Fitbit Premium.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $150 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best fitness tracker available, the Charge 5 is very comfortable despite being larger than most trackers, and lasts 7 days per charge. It has onboard GPS, NFC tap-to-pay, an always-on display, 5ATM water resistance, and most of the sensors you'd get with the much more expensive Fitbit Sense 2.

While the Charge 5 is our favorite, we're also fans of the petite Fitbit Inspire 3, which is the kind of tracker that you buy to strap on your wrist and forget about it. Weighing just 18g with the strap, it has a stylish pill-shaped AMOLED display that can be left always-on, so you can see your health data or the time easily, and it's incredibly comfortable for sleep tracking compared to most alternatives.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3: $100 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While this doesn't have some of the higher-end features of the Charge 5, it has one key improvement: just how lightweight it feels on your wrist. Its screen is too small to fully show notifications like the Charge 5, but some people will prefer a tracker that isn't as disruptive with information during workouts. You get six free months of Fitbit Premium with your purchase.

You can save even more if you buy the Amazfit Band 7, currently 20% off (opens in new tab) for Black Friday and with no future monthly payments for Fitbit Premium to worry about. We're quite fond of that device as well as a great Inspire 3 alternative. But if you're serious about getting healthy, you may want to invest in Premium; it gives you feedback on how your workouts are actively improving your body's fitness level, plus a Daily Readiness Score so you don't overtrain on days that your body isn't up for serious exercise.