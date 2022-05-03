Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra screen protectors 2022

There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a, well, ultra-powerful Android tablet that can be used equally well for work or play. In fact, Samsung even says it could be used as a laptop replacement with features like its beautiful 14.6-inch screen and DeX mode. Speaking of that beautiful screen, if you want to keep it in pristine condition, especially if you'll be using the tablet while out and about, you'll need a screen protector. You want one that's perfectly fitted, easy to apply, and won't impact the look of the vibrant display. Thankfully, we have put together a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra screen protectors you can buy.

Here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Staff Pick I'm a fan of Spigen. No matter which phone I get, I always order a Spigen case as my first one, and then just end up keeping it on. But the company also makes screen protectors, and this tempered glass one has an auto-alignment tool for easy application. Like others, it will resist fingerprints and glare. With Spigen's brand reputation, even though it costs a bit more than others, it will be worth it to protect your expensive tablet's screen. AACL Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – 2-Pack View at Amazon Two is better than one Two is always better than one, and with this pack, you get one tempered glass protector to use and one to spare. It comes with an alignment tool for easy, bubble-free application. The protector adds an anti-scratch layer and it's case-friendly, so feel free to pop on that sleek leather or keyboard case as well. ZtotopCases Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – 2-Pack View at Amazon Bonus dust removal tool This is another two-pack option, which is ideal if you want to share with a friend or family member or simply re-apply a new one. It's also made from tempered glass that is both anti-scratch and shatterproof. At just 0.33mm thin, you won't even notice it's there when using the touchscreen. And it even comes with dust removal material and a guide stick. PYS Like Paper Screen Protector View at Amazon Feels like paper If you prefer something other than tempered glass, you might want to opt for this screen protector, which still offers an anti-glare, anti-fingerprint matte finish. It's ideal if you tend to take notes or make sketches on the tablet since it promises a feel like using traditional paper. It's made of plastic and goes on smoothly using the air-exhausting adhesive. Whitestone Dome Glass EZ Screen Protector View at Amazon Affordable alternative If you're on a budget or don't need a pack of protectors, this option will save you a few bucks compared to others on the list. It's made of tempered glass with rounded edges, so you'll still get full coverage of the tablet's screen and it's also easy to install. ProCase Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Screen Protector – 2-Pack View at Amazon No residue left behind ProCase is another company that thinks two is better than one, and at the price, it's a worthwhile deal. You get a pair of tempered glass screen protectors that offer Super HD transparency, are ultra-thin at just 0.33mm, and have rounded edges. It goes on using the advanced silicone adhesive, and we love that it doesn't leave any residue behind when you remove it.

Which is the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra?

If you have recently purchased a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, first off, congratulations! You're on your way to a wondrous experience. The ultra-slim and lightweight tablet is so easy to bring with you everywhere, but that means protecting it. First thing's first, we'd recommend getting a good case for the tablet. Ideally, if you plan to use it for work as well as play, opt for a keyboard case. You can get one either direct from Samsung or choose from the great third-party cases available.

Second, it's a good idea to invest in a charger so you can keep it running as long as you need it, whether you're handling a full day at school or going from meeting to meeting at work We have rounded up the best chargers for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well.

But don't negate the need for a good screen protector. While a case protects the corners, edges, and back, a screen protector is what will protect the heart and soul of the device: its screen. When it comes to the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, we'd suggest opting for Spigen even though it costs a bit more. But if you want to save, the other options on this list will do just fine, too.