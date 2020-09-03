LG is finally bringing the Velvet to T-Mobile after launching on AT&T and Verizon earlier this year. The smartphone will make a debut in Aurora Gray and Pink White to match the carrier's colors, but it'll also have something else to set it aside. T-Mobile's Velvet will be dropping the Snapdragon 765G processor for MediaTek's Dimensity 1000C, a new member of the Dimensity 1000 series built for the U.S. market.

The Dimensity 1000 series was announced late in 2019, with President Joe Chen saying:

Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek's investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry. [...] Our first announced chip, MediaTek Dimensity 1000, gives consumers a significantly faster, more intelligent and all-around incredible mobile experience.

While the Dimensity 1000 chip has shipped in phones outside the U.S. like the Redmi K30 Ultra, this is the first time it'll be powering a relatively mainstream phone which already has a widely reviewed Snapdragon model. T-Mobile and MediaTek collaborated on this device, with the latter adding features like dual-display support to accomodate the Velvet.

Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. said:

Compared to other parts of the world, consumers in the U.S. haven't had much choice on the chipset side when it comes to 5G smartphones. MediaTek is focused on giving consumers more options and expanding access to 5G devices so that everyone can enjoy the premium features and speeds that are defining the next era of mobile computing.

T-Mobile is offering the Velvet for $24.50 a month or $588 if you'd prefer to pay full retail.