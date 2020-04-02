What you need to know
- Starting April 6, T-Mobile customers will be able to get a free year of Quibi.
- After the first year, you'll need to choose whether you want to keep getting Quibi or Netflix for free.
- The offer is available to customers with two or more lines on an account.
Like it or not, a new streaming service is about to hit the market — Quibi. We understand if you're feeling a little overwhelmed with all of the streaming options that are now available, but Quibi is a bit different in the sense that it's only available on your phone and only has shows that are 10-minutes or less.
Quibi officially launches on April 6, and when it does, T-Mobile customers will be able to get a year of the service absolutely free. So long as you redeem the offer by July 7 on your T-Mobile account and have two or more lines of service, the carrier will give you a full year of Quibi so you can stream your heart out. Quibi will cost $4.99/month for regular customers, making this a solid $60 value.
You'll get Quibi in addition to your free Netflix account you already have from T-Mobile during that first year, but once it's up, you'll need to pick only one of the services to keep. The Netflix Basic plan that's offered is the better deal with a normal cost of $8.99/month, but if you don't use the service that much and find yourself preferring Quibi, you'll have the option to ditch Netflix and keep your Quibi.
It remains to be seen if Quibi catches on as a mainstream service, but giving T-Mobile customers a free year is a smart move on its part. I've been fairly apprehensive about Quibi, but now that I know I'll get a free year, I have no reason not to check it out. If I end up liking the content, I'll be much more likely to pay for it than if this promo hadn't been a thing. Smart marketing, y'all.
The Sprint / T-Mobile merger is done, so what happens now? An FAQ
Do you think smartphones can compete with professional cameras?
Smartphone cameras have seen a lot of advancements over the years. Do you think we're at the point where they can compete with professional camera gear?
Global phone sales set to hit a 10-year low, recovery likely next year
According to research firm CCS Insight, the COVID-19 outbreak could slow the global mobile phone market by 13% this year, with shipments predicted to hit a 10-year low. Sales of 5G phones, however, are expected to grow significantly, despite the overall slump in demand.
6 things I hope Google adds to Chrome OS in 2020 and beyond
Chrome OS has gotten pretty good in recent years — especially for tablets and touchscreens — but there’s always room to improve. Here’s my wishlist for my favorite lightweight laptop ecosystem.
The Galaxy S10+ is the best T-Mobile phone for most people
Wondering about the best phones T-Mobile offers? We've got you covered.