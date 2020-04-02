Like it or not, a new streaming service is about to hit the market — Quibi. We understand if you're feeling a little overwhelmed with all of the streaming options that are now available, but Quibi is a bit different in the sense that it's only available on your phone and only has shows that are 10-minutes or less.

Quibi officially launches on April 6, and when it does, T-Mobile customers will be able to get a year of the service absolutely free. So long as you redeem the offer by July 7 on your T-Mobile account and have two or more lines of service, the carrier will give you a full year of Quibi so you can stream your heart out. Quibi will cost $4.99/month for regular customers, making this a solid $60 value.