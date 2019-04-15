Starting with the first Pixel in 2016 and continuing with the Pixel 3 series last year, Google's smartphones have been sold exclusively on Verizon (and Google Fi if you want to count that) in the United States. Thankfully, it looks like that exclusivity may finally be coming to an end.

Per sources from 9to5Google and Android Police, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will soon be sold on T-Mobile. Furthermore, it's also said that the unannounced Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also going to be heading to the Un-Carrier.

Previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 3a devices would be exclusive to Verizon in the U.S., so it's unclear if those plans have since fallen through or if T-Mobile will sell the devices at a later date similar to what we're now expecting with the regular Pixel 3.

We don't have firm dates or pricing quite yet, but with I/O just around the corner, it's safe to say we'll probably hear more about this then.

