Former T-Mobile CEO thinks he can fix the US ― considers running for office

What you need to know
- John Legere considers running for office following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
- He has called for Donald Trump to step down as president prior to Joe Biden's inauguration.
- Legere was formerly CEO of T-Mobile which he transformed into a leading U.S. carrier.
T-Mobile's former CEO, John Legere, has been chillin' since he stepped down from the company last year. That doesn't mean his outspoken personality has chilled at all during his time off, as noted by his recent criticism of the U.S. Capitol riots and the handling of the recent presidential election. In fact, the events seem to not only have angered him but could possibly have inspired his next move to potentially run for office.
In the same breath, Legere joins many others in calling for Donald Trump to step down just weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, while he also considers running for office. That's right, the guy who brought us the Un-Carrier wants to try his hand at politics, as indicated by his recent tweets:
As the former CEO of T-Mobile, which carries many of the best 5G phones, Legere does know how to turn things around for a company, transforming T-Mobile from a flailing mobile carrier to a leading 5G provider. As we've seen through his various Un-Carrier announcements over the years, when Legere is passionate about something, he goes out of his way to try and fix things for the benefit of the customers. He seems to believe that he can do the same for the country, although that's a much bigger fish to fry.
