Former T-Mobile CEO thinks he can fix the US ― considers running for office

T-Mobile's former CEO, John Legere, has been chillin' since he stepped down from the company last year. That doesn't mean his outspoken personality has chilled at all during his time off, as noted by his recent criticism of the U.S. Capitol riots and the handling of the recent presidential election. In fact, the events seem to not only have angered him but could possibly have inspired his next move to potentially run for office.

In the same breath, Legere joins many others in calling for Donald Trump to step down just weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, while he also considers running for office. That's right, the guy who brought us the Un-Carrier wants to try his hand at politics, as indicated by his recent tweets:

For the first time in my life I am actually considering the possibility of running for office. It's clear somebody needs to help real Americans find change. I'm not sure I'm capable, but I can't stand by simply watching this craziness. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 8, 2021

As the former CEO of T-Mobile, which carries many of the best 5G phones, Legere does know how to turn things around for a company, transforming T-Mobile from a flailing mobile carrier to a leading 5G provider. As we've seen through his various Un-Carrier announcements over the years, when Legere is passionate about something, he goes out of his way to try and fix things for the benefit of the customers. He seems to believe that he can do the same for the country, although that's a much bigger fish to fry.