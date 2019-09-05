What you need to know
- T-Mobile's Essentials Unlimited 55 plan offers unlimited calls, texts, data, and more for $55 per month with two lines.
- To qualify for the plan you must be 55+ years old.
- The deal is only available for a limited time, so hurry if you want to save some money on your monthly cellphone bill.
T-Mobile is introducing the new T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55 plan for seniors 55 and older. The plan offers everything you'd get from the T-Mobile Essentials plan including unlimited calls, texts, and data for the low low price of $55 per month for two lines. It also includes unlimited 3G for hotspots, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and scam protection.
That's a lot better than many of the other senior plans offered by other carriers. For example, the AT&T Senior Nation plan requires you to be 65+ and will run you $29 per month for calls and texts. However, that only includes calls and texting, there is no data included, and the minutes aren't even unlimited.
Verizon's offerings aren't much better because you have to be 55 or older, and it's only for customers that live in Florida. Not to mention, it's still going to run you $80 a month for two lines.
CEO of T-Mobile John Legere had this to say, "Boomers are the generation that invented wireless, yet the Carriers continue to completely patronize and insult us."
At T-Mobile, we've got the industry's best-unlimited plans for those 55 and up, and we'll continue making our customers the happiest in wireless. No matter which state they call home.
If you're 55 or older, starting September 6, you can walk into a T-Mobile store or go online to sign up for the new T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55 plan. With Autopay plus taxes and fees, it will run you $55 per month for two lines, while a single line will cost you $40 per month. This is a limited time deal, so you better hurry if you want to save some money.
T-Mobile also offers a Magenta Unlimited 55 plan for $70 per month with Autopay for two lines with taxes and fees included. It comes with everything from the T-Mobile Essentials plan, along with 3GB of high-speed data for hotspots, free data and texting abroad, and one hour of free in-flight Wi-Fi.