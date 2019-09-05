T-Mobile is introducing the new T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55 plan for seniors 55 and older. The plan offers everything you'd get from the T-Mobile Essentials plan including unlimited calls, texts, and data for the low low price of $55 per month for two lines. It also includes unlimited 3G for hotspots, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and scam protection.

That's a lot better than many of the other senior plans offered by other carriers. For example, the AT&T Senior Nation plan requires you to be 65+ and will run you $29 per month for calls and texts. However, that only includes calls and texting, there is no data included, and the minutes aren't even unlimited.

Verizon's offerings aren't much better because you have to be 55 or older, and it's only for customers that live in Florida. Not to mention, it's still going to run you $80 a month for two lines.

CEO of T-Mobile John Legere had this to say, "Boomers are the generation that invented wireless, yet the Carriers continue to completely patronize and insult us."