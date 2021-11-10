T-Mobile has announced that it will be the exclusive 5G launch partner for Qualcomm Technologies' new Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform. This platform is for developers to create immersive AR experiences and get a boost from the new T-Mobile Accelerator program.

The Accelerator will work with startups and developers to build these experiences for AR glasses across gaming, entertainment, and other industries starting in spring 2022.

Qualcomm will also be working to help launch AR glasses as a companion to smartphones. On the other hand, T-Mobile will be working to build an ecosystem of applications to take advantage of the tech. To achieve this, T-Mobile engineers and business leaders will work with T-Mobile Accelerator participants.

So far, T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 75 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of $96 million, and 80% are still in business today.

T-Mobile's president of technology, Neville Ray, said:

5G is powering more immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the world, and glasses will be one of the first disruptive new product categories. AR glasses will make a real impact for both businesses and consumers, but first we need to build the ecosystem of developers that will bring new applications to life, and Snapdragon Spaces is a critical step in making this happen.

T-Mobile also still has a massive lead in 5G with 308 million people covered by its low-band Extended Range coverage. T-Mobile also covers 190 million with its mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G network enabling much higher speeds than Extended Ranger. T-Mobile has a clear advantage when it comes to 5G coverage and also has some of the best cell phone plans for those looking to experience 5G with plenty of data and streaming extras.