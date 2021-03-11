This has allowed T-Mobile to buy C-Band spectrum where it will need it most without relying on the spectrum where it doesn't make sense for deployment. T-Mobile estimates C-Band cell sites will require 1.5x more sites than its existing 2.5GHz spectrum. Most of the best Android phones already full support T-Mobile's 5G network as well.

T-Mobile had its virtual Analyst Day 2021 today and has claimed victory in 5G and doesn't expect to be caught up any time soon. This comes just after its $9.3 billion investment in C-Band spectrum FCC auction which will fortify T-Mobile's already impressive 5G network . T-Mobile's C-Band focuses on urban and suburban areas where cell site density is high and will add 40MHz of spectrum to these areas when it becomes available.

By the end of 2021, T-Mobile expects to cover over 300 million people with its extended range 5G network, and by 2022, 97% of Americans. For its Ultra Capacity network, coverage is expected for 200 million people by the end of 2021, 250 million by the end of 2022 and 90% of Americans by the end of 2023. For those that are still using LTE, new equipment is improving LTE performance as well by utilizing greater spectrum available.

T-Mobile has also been rapidly expanding its Home Broadband service which relies on the capacity of T-Mobile's 5G network. T-Mobile's Home Broadband already has 100,000 subscribers and T-Mobile expects seven to eight million subscribers by the end of 2025.

T-Mobile has been able to make an impact on underserved areas such as rural communities and believes it will even be able to be successful in more urban environments. T-Mobile is also launching a home broadband business solution so people will be able to work from home on a secure connection without using their own equipment or connection.