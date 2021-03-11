What you need to know
- T-Mobile claims a major victory in C-Band auctions with 40MHz gained in top markets.
- T-Mobile expects to cover 300 million with Extended Range 5G and 200 million with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of 2022.
- Home Broadband has 100,000 subscribers and T-Mobile expects 7-8 million in the next 5 years.
T-Mobile had its virtual Analyst Day 2021 today and has claimed victory in 5G and doesn't expect to be caught up any time soon. This comes just after its $9.3 billion investment in C-Band spectrum FCC auction which will fortify T-Mobile's already impressive 5G network. T-Mobile's C-Band focuses on urban and suburban areas where cell site density is high and will add 40MHz of spectrum to these areas when it becomes available.
This has allowed T-Mobile to buy C-Band spectrum where it will need it most without relying on the spectrum where it doesn't make sense for deployment. T-Mobile estimates C-Band cell sites will require 1.5x more sites than its existing 2.5GHz spectrum. Most of the best Android phones already full support T-Mobile's 5G network as well.
By the end of 2021, T-Mobile expects to cover over 300 million people with its extended range 5G network, and by 2022, 97% of Americans. For its Ultra Capacity network, coverage is expected for 200 million people by the end of 2021, 250 million by the end of 2022 and 90% of Americans by the end of 2023. For those that are still using LTE, new equipment is improving LTE performance as well by utilizing greater spectrum available.
T-Mobile has also been rapidly expanding its Home Broadband service which relies on the capacity of T-Mobile's 5G network. T-Mobile's Home Broadband already has 100,000 subscribers and T-Mobile expects seven to eight million subscribers by the end of 2025.
T-Mobile has been able to make an impact on underserved areas such as rural communities and believes it will even be able to be successful in more urban environments. T-Mobile is also launching a home broadband business solution so people will be able to work from home on a secure connection without using their own equipment or connection.
