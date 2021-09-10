Next Tuesday, Apple has an event scheduled where the company is expected to unveil its latest products, including a successor to the iPhone 12 series. The company also typically announces new products or updates to existing products at these fall events, and the rumors have suggested that we could also see new Apple Watches, iPads, and perhaps AirPods or MacBooks next week as well. Given that everything Apple does has reverberating effects on the tech industry, we were curious to see what our readers were looking forward to out of Apple's California Streaming event.

According to our poll, nearly 37% of respondents said that they were most interested in hearing about the new iPhones. New MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads each earned around 15% of the votes, while AirPods only received about 1% of the votes. Interestingly, the "other" category came in second place with almost 20% of votes, indicating there is a substantial appetite for what might be Apple's "one more thing." Might that be AR/VR glasses? An Apple Car? A folding phone? Some random subscription service? We'll just have to wait and see!

Which upcoming Apple product announcement are you most interested in?

Since we're a website for Android enthusiasts, you can bet that we saw a lot of engagement around this topic. Here is a sample of some of the best comments that we received over the past several days:

Cross platform RCS/iMessage? Lol come on now it's about time! Lol — Joshua Spisak (@n00bs41bot) September 9, 2021

an apple foldable flip phone would be WILD! — iNeedAcoke (@tramplingTrex) September 8, 2021

None .... All in on Android and I refuse to give Apple a red cent of my $$. Been given and iPhone to try out and that last about a wk & I was right back to Android & never looked back since — Dave (@up2bKrzy) September 8, 2021

Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you. Which Apple product are you interested in hearing about at next week's event?