What you need to know
- Earlier this week, we asked our readers which new Apple product announcements they were most interested in learning about at Apple's September 14th event.
- Unsurprisingly, "new iPhones" was the top response with nearly 37% of the votes.
- New MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads all had similar vote totals, with the fewest amount of respondents indicating they were excited about new AirPods.
Next Tuesday, Apple has an event scheduled where the company is expected to unveil its latest products, including a successor to the iPhone 12 series. The company also typically announces new products or updates to existing products at these fall events, and the rumors have suggested that we could also see new Apple Watches, iPads, and perhaps AirPods or MacBooks next week as well. Given that everything Apple does has reverberating effects on the tech industry, we were curious to see what our readers were looking forward to out of Apple's California Streaming event.
According to our poll, nearly 37% of respondents said that they were most interested in hearing about the new iPhones. New MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads each earned around 15% of the votes, while AirPods only received about 1% of the votes. Interestingly, the "other" category came in second place with almost 20% of votes, indicating there is a substantial appetite for what might be Apple's "one more thing." Might that be AR/VR glasses? An Apple Car? A folding phone? Some random subscription service? We'll just have to wait and see!
Since we're a website for Android enthusiasts, you can bet that we saw a lot of engagement around this topic. Here is a sample of some of the best comments that we received over the past several days:
Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you. Which Apple product are you interested in hearing about at next week's event?
