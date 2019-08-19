Today, during Gamescom 2019 The Google Stadia team announced a load of games coming to the Stadia at launch. Among the games they announced is one of my personal favorites, Superhot.

Superhot is an action-packed, first-person shooter with one of the best bullet-time mechanics I have ever seen in a video game. The whole moves as slow or fast as you do, so if you want to dodge bullets you can. Or maybe you want to knock bullets out of the air with your knife, then throw that knife into a bad guy, then take his gun and shoot other people with it? Yeah, you can do that too.

It's important for Stadia to have these types of games to flesh out its lineup. AAA titles are important of course, but having a lot of variety is important as well. I want to be able to build a library of great games with Stadia, not just one or two big hits.