What you need to know
- Superhot is coming to Google Stadia.
- Stadia is a game streaming service coming in November 2019.
- Superhot is awesome and you should play it.
Today, during Gamescom 2019 The Google Stadia team announced a load of games coming to the Stadia at launch. Among the games they announced is one of my personal favorites, Superhot.
Superhot is an action-packed, first-person shooter with one of the best bullet-time mechanics I have ever seen in a video game. The whole moves as slow or fast as you do, so if you want to dodge bullets you can. Or maybe you want to knock bullets out of the air with your knife, then throw that knife into a bad guy, then take his gun and shoot other people with it? Yeah, you can do that too.
It's important for Stadia to have these types of games to flesh out its lineup. AAA titles are important of course, but having a lot of variety is important as well. I want to be able to build a library of great games with Stadia, not just one or two big hits.
Everything you need
Stadia Founder's Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Google Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
HD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Google Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games when Stadia launches in November.
All you need
Google Stadia controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia controller is all you need to use Google Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices too. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.