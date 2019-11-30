Dyson is kind of like Apple: their products are really good and extremely, often prohibitively, expensive. They're also well-designed and generally perform well, though they have a few quirks to figure out. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is no exception: it's really powerful, and can extract dirt from floors and carpets most other vacuums can't. It's also really easy to maneuver around tight spaces despite the massive head and ball-rotating turbine.

I'll be honest with you, I'm having some trouble typing this over my insides crying out for retroactive justice. See, when I bought my Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum, I paid full price for it. But that full price at the time was, let's just say, a lot more than it is today. So when I saw this regularly $500 vacuum on sale for $240, I just had to put my hat in the ring for a recommendation.

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum is one of the best purchases I've ever made. It's powerful and yet easy to maneuver around the house, with plenty of attachments to get at hard-to-reach places, plus a cord that's simple to store. Two HEPA filters keep dust particles out of the air, and the canister is easy to clean. At $240, this is a must-buy.

This vacuum has a lot of things going for it. Its brushes dig into surfaces and extract whatever's there for the suction to more easily do its job. Its ball head pivots around corners and, when the main head is too wide, there's a narrower tube you can use, with any of the attachments for areas taller or further away than you can reach by hand.

There are two HEPA filters to keep dust and other particles from spreading around, and they're also easy to extract and clean — which you only have to do monthly. The actual head, too, is quite well designed, and I've had no issues getting hair and other objects out of it so it's able to do its job.

The canister has a capacity of just over half a gallon, which is pretty big for a bagless design. And when it's full, it's one button to dislodge it and open it above a garbage can.

I rewarded myself with a Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum a while back, and it was one of the best purchases for my home I've ever made. At $240, this is a ridiculously good deal.

And if a more portable, cordless Dyson vacuum is more your style, this V7 Animal Pro+ at $265 is also an amazing deal. Plus there are other Dyson vacuums and fans on sale for Black Friday, so take a look at all of them.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.