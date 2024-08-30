Yaber T2 Plus review: This budget portable projector is an amazing value

The T2 Plus is a portable projector that nails the basics: it has a built-in battery that lasts two hours, it projects up to a 120-inch image, and at 450 lumens, it is bright enough in regular use. There's also JBL-tuned audio drivers that sound great, and the best part is that it comes with a standard Google TV dongle in the package, so you can install all your streaming services — including Netflix. Considering it costs just $349, you are getting a great deal.

Projectors are on the rise globally, and Yaber wants to take advantage of that. The Chinese manufacturer is a relatively new entrant to this category, but it made decent inroads over the last two years on the back of budget-focused options. The brand has ambitious goals, and its general manager Marshall Mao wants to establish Yaber as an entertainment powerhouse.

To that effect, the brand will roll out new products and venture into new categories, but before all of that, it is looking to increase market share in areas where it has an established presence. That's the narrative behind the introduction of the T2 and T2 Plus, two budget portable projectors that have a unique retro styling, powerful sound, and bright 450-lumen projection.

I tested a lot of portable projectors in recent years, and Yaber's T2 Plus is an intriguing addition not only because it has a lengthy list of exciting features, but also because it is one of the most affordable options in this category. I used the T2 Plus for just over a month now, and here's why I think it is a great option if you're looking for a budget portable projector.

Yaber T2 Plus: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Yaber unveiled the T2 and T2 Plus on June 25, and the projectors are now available globally. The standard T2 is available for $299 on Amazon (with $80 coupon), and you can also pick it up at Yaber's website. The T2 Plus retails for $349 on Amazon, and the only difference between the standard model and the Plus variant is the Google TV dongle. If you already have a preferred streaming dongle, you can just get the regular T2.

Yaber says it's increasing its presence in the U.S., and as such, you can get the T2 Plus at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy — both online and retail storefronts. Yaber just introduced a Keith Haring limited edition variant of the T2 Plus with custom artwork on the sides and the handle, and that model is available for $399.

Yaber T2 Plus: Design

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Most projectors broadly share the same design aesthetic, but that's not the case with the T2 Plus. Yaber did a great job with the design of the projector, and the cream color scheme combined with the retro styling gives makes it worthy of attention. If anything, it reminds me of the XGIMI Horizon Ultra, which costs five times as much.

Anyway, the styling doesn't suggest that the T2 Plus is a budget projector, and the build quality is pretty good too. The projector has a plastic chassis, and I don't have any issues with the overall fit and finish. There are vents at the front and back that ensures the projector doesn't overheat, and they're covered by a grille that blends in with the rest of the design.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's a fabric cover over a third of the chassis, and this is where the audio drivers are located. The fabric contrasts well with the plastic chassis, and gives the T2 Plus a lot of character. There's a power button at the top, and the usual Yaber branding. The only issue I have with the design of the T2 Plus is that it is bigger and heavier than other portable projectors I used, limiting its usability outdoors.

The gold-accented lens housing looks great, and Yaber bundles a lens cap with the package that's meant to protect the lens from any dust. That said, the cap isn't tethered to the projector, and it's easy to lose it — I have no idea where I left it. The T2 Plus has sensors at the front that handle auto keystone and focus, and there's JBL branding to highlight Yaber's collaboration with the audio manufacturer.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's a decent amount of connectivity considering the T2 Plus is aimed at the budget category. You get an IR slot, USB port, HDMI, 2.5mm audio out, and Ethernet. I don't see the Ethernet port getting much usage on this device, but I'm glad it's available. On the bottom left is the barrel port to connect the power cable; the T2 Plus has a built-in battery, but if you want to run the projector at maximum brightness or charge the battery, you'll need to plug it in.

A unique trait of the T2 Plus is the carrying handle; it allows you to easily take the projector anywhere. What's interesting is that the handle doubles as a stand, so if you need to project against a wall, you can just extend the handle downwards and angle the T2 Plus. This is a neat design idea, and I made good use of it.

Yaber T2 Plus: Features

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Yaber has a basic UI of its own, but instead of building a smart interface, it just decided to bundle a Google TV dongle in the box, and that's a sensible choice. The dongle is connected to a 90-degree angled HDMI connecter so it doesn't jut out at the back, and it can easily be powered by the USB port at the back.

The built-in battery lasts up to two hours on a full charge, and that's decent enough if you want to use it outdoors. The T2 Plus has other niceties, including auto keystone adjustment and autofocus, and setting up the projector is about as easy as it gets. Just connect the dongle, power up the projector, and you'll get the usual configuration flow to set up Google TV and link it with your Google account.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The hassle-free usage makes a big difference, and the way Yaber handled the software is elegant. Other brands have had significant issues getting a Netflix license — this is still the biggest drawback of the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro — and by offering an existing dongle instead, Yaber worked around the issue.

The interface itself is identical to any Google TV device, and while it isn't as fluid as the Shield TV Pro, it doesn't have much lag in regular use. There's Google Assistant and Cast, so you can easily cast content to the device with your phone. The bundled remote is also decent, and overall, Yaber did a great job with the essentials.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That said, you will need to connect a dongle to the back of the projector, and use a USB cable to power that. In a similar vein, while auto keystone does a decent job most of the time, it doesn't activate when the handle is down and the projector is inclined at an angle — you get a message that the sensor is obstructed. This is a pretty basic issue, and Yaber should have realized the positioning of the sensors would be a problem.

Yaber T2 Plus: Picture and sound quality

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Yaber says the T2 Plus goes up to 450 lumen, and the projector does a great job in this area. It is brighter than most other portable projectors I tested, but you will need to plug it in to get the maximum brightness — just like every other model in this segment. I usually have a power station on hand to connect projectors as it's just convenient, and I recommend the EcoFlow River 2 Max — it costs $339 as of writing.

Even with the built-in battery, the T2 Plus goes up to a decent brightness. Obviously, you can't use the projector if there's a lot of ambient light, but at night or with the blinds drawn, the T2 Plus comes into its own. The image quality is decent too, with good color vibrancy. It goes up to 1080p, and I didn't have any issues streaming YouTube or Netflix on the device.

The onboard sound is detailed and loud, and it doesn't distort at high volume. You can use the T2 Plus as a glorified Bluetooth speaker, and it's good enough at this particular task.

Yaber T2 Plus: The competition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There isn't a shortage of portable projectors, and XGIMI's MoGo 2 Pro continues to be a solid choice in this category. It gets sufficiently bright, is noticeably smaller, and has good colors. The biggest issue with the projector is that it doesn't have a native Netflix client. The MoGo 2 Pro doesn't have a built-in battery, but you can easily power it via a 65W power bank.

If you need a built-in battery and Netflix, the Nebula Capsule 3 is a good alternative. It doesn't get anywhere as bright as the T2 Plus, but it is smaller, and has better battery life.

Yaber T2 Plus: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

You should buy this if:

You need a portable projector with Netflix

You need good sound quality

You want a built-in battery that lasts two hours

You shouldn't buy this if:

You need a projector to use in daylight

You want easy portability

You want reliable auto keystone correction

Yaber didn't leave anything on the table with the T2 Plus. The projector has a great design, and while it is on the larger side, the carrying handle makes it relatively easy to move it around. The onboard sound is decent, and the battery lasts up to two hours.

The biggest reason to buy the T2 Plus is the image quality. The projector gets brighter than most of its immediate rivals, and you get vibrant colors with a decent amount of customizability. It still isn't ideal for daytime use, but it does a better job in this regard than the likes of the MoGo 2 Pro.

Yaber's decision to use a standard Google TV dongle means you get Netflix and all other streaming services without any hassle, and ultimately, the T2 Plus is a good all-round choice if you need a portable projector.