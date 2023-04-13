Walmart reveals new Google TV 4K streaming box with an enticing price tag

What you need to know

Walmart is preparing to sell a new Google TV streaming box.

The new Onn streaming box features 4K, Dolby Audio, and a new chip with AV1 decoding support.

Walmart lists the retail price of the new Onn Google TV box at just under $20, but it doesn't appear to be on sale, yet.

If you're in the market for a new 4K streaming device but don't want to splurge, Walmart has just revealed its latest Google TV streaming box.

The new Onn Google TV box is a 4K streaming newly recently revealed via the Google Play Console (via 9to5Google). It's essentially a successor to the Android TV streaming box that Walmart previously sold a couple of years ago. That device retailed for $30 and was capable of 4K streaming, although there were some compromises, which was understandable at that price.

The new Google TV streaming box seems to be a half-step upgrade compared to its predecessor. The device is already listed on Walmart's website (opens in new tab), showing a retail price of just under $20. With that, you get 4K streaming, the arguably better Google TV UI, and Dolby Audio.

(Image credit: Walmart)

According to the Google Play Console certification, the chipset will support AV1 decoding, which gives it an edge over older devices like the Chromecast with Google TV. It will also come with a new remote with quick access to Google Assistant voice controls and streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+.

Given the mediocre specs (2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and no HDR in sight), it's not exactly a high-end streaming device. However, it may be a cheaper (and in some ways, better) alternative to even the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), which retails for $30, caps the resolution at 1080p, and comes with just 1.5GB of RAM.

That said, the Walmart Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box does not appear to be available for purchase just yet, and it's not clear when it will go on sale. But given its presence on the Walmart website, it's only a matter of time before we can get our hands on one.