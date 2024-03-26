Max deal takes 40% OFF an entire year of streaming — here's what you need to know

If you're on the hunt for something good to watch, Max just launched a streaming deal that you seriously shouldn't miss. From now through April 9th, if you pay for a year of streaming in advance you'll score a massive 42% discount. And that goes for any plan, from the no-frills "With Ads" tier to the premium "Ultimate Ad-Free" option. In other words, you could an entire year of Max streaming for as little as $69.99 (or $5.83/month).

<a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqSFc/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.max.com%2F" data-link-merchant="max.com"">Save over 40% on any annual streaming plan at Max New and existing subscribers alike can save a whopping 42% when they pay for ANY annual streaming plan at Max. No promo code needed, no strings attached. The result of a merger between HBO and Discovery, Max is home to a bounty of popular TV series and films, from hit series like Succession and The Last Of Us to guilty pleasures like 90 Day Fiancé. This streaming deal could get you a full 12 months of streaming for as little as $69.99 (with the ad-supported plan).

Investing in an entire year of streaming all at once can feel like a big purchase, but the savings really add up when you look at it on a month-to-month basis. Instead of paying $15.99 every month for the popular Ad-Free plan, for instance, you could drop a single $110.99 payment and be streaming to your heart's content for an entire year. That particular plan also comes with the ability to download up to 30 titles for offline viewing.

Interested in the most premium streaming experience possible? The 42% off deal also applies to the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which comes with everything mentioned above alongside 4K Ultra HD streaming on select titles, Dolby Atmos support, and up to 100 titles for offline enjoyment. Pay $139.99 during the promotional period (usually $19.99/month) and you'll get all of those goodies for an entire year. Max will even throw in the Sports Add-on for 100% free. It's the best streaming deal we've seen in a long time, so don't miss your chance to save.