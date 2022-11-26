Don't miss this — get a huge 65-inch smart TV for just 300 bucks if you buy it in the next few hours

The Black Friday deals are beginning to wind down, but you can find a few pretty outstanding stragglers if you know where to look. For example, Best Buy is currently running a Deal of the Day that slashes a whopping $300 off the price of the Sharp 65" Class LED smart Roku TV, a discount that brings the price of the TV down to a mere $299.99. The only catch is that the offer expires at midnight tonight CST, so you'll need to act fast if you want to enjoy these massive Black Friday savings before they're gone forever.

The 65-inch Sharp TV is perfectly suited for taking your home theater to the next level, coming complete with HDR10 and Dolby Digital audio, plus nearly-invisible bezels, four HDMI ports, and four times the resolution of a regular 1080p TV. It's a Roku TV, so you'll also get all the benefits included therein, such as thousands of free and paid channels, live news and sports, and of course, instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Sure, this Sharp smart TV may not be the most powerful Android TV that we've ever seen, but a 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $300? Come on, that's an absolute steal, no matter how you look at it.

(opens in new tab) Sharp 65" Class LED Roku Smart TV: $599.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Head over to Best Buy in the next seven hours and you can snag this massive 4K Ultra HD smart TV for half off its usual retail price. This 65-inch Roku TV from Sharp boasts HDR10 picture and a nearly bezel-less design that's sure to take your home theater to cinema-quality heights.

Again, this Best Buy smart TV deal expires in about seven hours, so don't wait too long to make your move. If you missed your window, don't fret: you can head to our Streaming and TV portal to find loads of great deals on smart TVs, tech, and even discounts on all your favorite streaming services.