Wish you were going to Coachella? YouTube has you covered with 'front row access'

What you need to know

YouTube is offering exclusive streaming content for fans that couldn't make it to Coachella 2022.

Viewers will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise via YouTube Shopping.

YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to exclusive "pre-parties."

Coachella begins on April 15, and viewers can select between three different livestreams.

Coachella is just days away, and after a two-year hiatus, there's bound to be a ton of people there. However, all is not lost if you're not among the lucky bunch that managed to snag tickets for either weekend. YouTube is back as the exclusive streaming partner for the event, letting you get in on the fun even from the comfort of your couch.

For the 10th year, YouTube is giving music fans "front row access" to some of their favorite acts over two weekends. Users will be able to view three different live streams with various performances happening at the same time, saving you much of the trouble of having to plan it all out in person. And if you're really inclined, you can stream them all on different devices, including your TV, desktop, and the best Android phones.

Additionally, viewers will be able to watch interviews with various artists, behind-the-scenes content with YouTube Shorts, and even interact with other Coachella fans with Live Chat. YouTube Premium subscribers will also have additional access to artist pre-parties, allowing fans to engage with artists hosting live video feeds and live chats, including 88rising, Banda MS, and more.

For the first time, viewers will have an opportunity to purchase exclusive merch through YouTube Shopping. This will give fans access to merch from Billie Eilish, BROCKHAMPTON, and Flume during both weekends, as well as Coachella's own merch collection.

You can visit the official Coachella YouTube page to set reminders for the livestreams and visit YouTube Music for access to various Coachella playlists. The first weekend of Coachella commences on Friday, April 15.