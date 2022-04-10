Australian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the whole race online for free

The third round of the 2022 Formula One season is fast approaching, and we're here to tell you how to watch the Australian Grand Prix live from anywhere — all you need is an internet connection. There are even multiple options to watch it for free!

The race will take place this weekend, April 9th or 10th (depending on your region), starting at 1am ET / 10pm PT / 6am BST. Fans in select countries will get to live stream the race for free, while viewers elsewhere will need to sign into a streaming service or use a VPN if they're traveling.

This is the first Australian Grand Prix since 2019, and racing fans all over the world are eager to see the newest era of Formula One cars take to the streets of Albert Park once more. This is only the third race of the season, but things have already been heating up with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen driving neck and neck during the last two rounds. As we head into the weekend, the big question on everyone's mind is this: will the F1 Australian Grand Prix see one of those two drivers win again, or will team Mercedes overtake the competition?

Another reason to check out the Australian Grand Prix is to see the changes that have been made to the Melbourne circuit since the last race three years ago. In addition to track widening, nine corners have been altered in some way with two getting removed altogether. These changes are thought to make each lap up to five seconds faster, a considerable amount of time that could make all the difference for these teams.

No matter who takes home the title this season, it's clear that the Australian Grand Prix is ramping up to be a memorable race. So without further ado, let's go into the streaming options for each region.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN: Try it risk-free for a full month (opens in new tab) No matter which country you call home, if you're travelling and unable to log into a streaming service due to geo-blocks, a virtual private network (or VPN) is the best way to get where you need to go swiftly and anonymously. We chose ExpressVPN as the best VPN (opens in new tab) for most situations, and they're currently offering a risk-free trial that lets you try out their service for 30 days and get all your money back if you aren't satisfied. For example, if you're an Aussie who's out of the country when the Grand Prix takes place, you can simply set your VPN to Australia and log into your regular streaming service as if you were watching from home. No longer want the VPN after the race is over? Simply cancel the subscription and get 100% of your money back with zero hassle.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the USA

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Orange: $20 for the first month, then 35/month (opens in new tab) The 2022 Australian Grand Prix will be airing live on ESPN in the United States, so if you don't have cable, the most affordable way to watch the race is through a live TV streaming service like Sling. A Sling Orange account gives you instant access to over 30 live channels, including ESPN, and they're currently offering $15 off for the first month. If you no longer want live TV after the race is over, you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you're stateside, the race will begin at 10pm PT Saturday night or 1am ET on Sunday.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Australia

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky Sports: starting at £18/month for existing subscribers (opens in new tab) Formula One fans in the UK will get to witness all the action through Sky Sports. If you're already a subscriber, you can watch every race with the F1 add-on for an additional £18/month. If you're new to Sky, the best way to get started is to sign up for a Sky Q (opens in new tab) account. These start at £26/month and come with loads of original Sky programming, sports, and access to popular streaming apps like Netflix. Get ready for an early morning, the race starts at 6am BST on Sunday.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix for free

As with Australia, race fans in Luxembourg and Austria will get to enjoy every moment of the action for free via RTL Zwee and ORF TV, respectively.

Again, if you're a resident who's traveling when the Australian Grand Prix takes place, that doesn't mean you have to miss the race. On the contrary, you could just sign up for a VPN and watch the event from wherever you are. And as we already mentioned above, the risk-free trial currently offered by ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) means that the free live stream can remain free.

Viewers who are currently in Luxembourg and Austria can watch the race as it kicks off live at 7am CEST Sunday morning.

