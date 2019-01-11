One of the best streaming services for sports is FuboTV. And one of the best reasons for that is that it's one of the only ways you can watch some of your favorite teams in 4K resolution. Not every game, mind you, and the service is still in beta, but there's a noticeable difference when it's available.
To that end, FuboTV will be showing three more Premiere League games in 4K resolution from NBCSN throughout January. It continues this weekend, on Jan. 13, with Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, at 11:30 a.m. ET.
That's right — Tottenham and Man U, as they should be, in 4K. Ain't America great sometimes.
And FuboTV has a couple more games on its 4K lineup as well:
- 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
- 3 p.m. ET Jan. 30: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
There are a few caveats here, though. First is that you have be using hardware that's compatible with 4K resolutions. That starts with your streaming hardware and also includes your TV. Here's a list of the streaming hardware you can use with Fubo's 4K beta service:
- AppleTV 4K
- Chromecast Ultra
- Internet Explorer (latest version)
- Safari (latest version)
- FireTV 4K
- FireTV Cube
- Roku Premier
- Roku Premier+
- RokuTV 4K
- Roku Ultra
And Android phones with HDR10 displays, including:
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei P20
- LG V30
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2
Also: Fubo recommends that you internet speed be at least 40Mbps for downstream, and you'll be unable to record the 4K shows to your library.
