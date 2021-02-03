Head over to B&H and grab the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker while it's down to just $27.99 thanks to a 30% off on-page coupon. The coupon is part of a B&H DealZone sale, which means it'll probably expire tomorrow. Without the coupon, the Amazfit is going for $40. That's the same price it's going for at Best Buy and Amazon. Today's deal at B&H is the lowest price we've seen and better than the competition for now.

A fitness tracker should be just that: a fitness tracker. Don't come at me with any of these fancy half-watch half-fitness tracker half-snow plow contraptions. When your device is trying to do everything, it can't do anything. The Amazfit Band 5 focuses on being the fitness tracker you need to keep an eye on your health and achieve your goals.

The band covers 11 different sports and activities. If you decide to go for a run or a walk, it will automatically start tracking you. Other things it automatically tracks includes your daily steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and more. Use it in the pool if you want without fear of messing it up.

It'll also track you while you sleep, and the heart-rate monitor works 24/7. You can even measure your blood oxygen saturation with OxygenBeats so you know the best possibility for you during high-intensity workouts and things like that.

You won't have to worry much about the battery life. It can last for up to 15 days on a single charge. That means you can even travel with this thing without having to carry a charger with you.

Another great feature of this tracker is that it has Amazon Alexa built right in. You can talk to your voice assistant and get information, set alarms and timers, and more. Control your whole smart home straight from your wrist.