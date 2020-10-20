The Logitech G203 LightSync wired gaming mouse is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This is normally a $40 mouse, and we have only seen it drop this low a few times before. The $30 price is a match for its lowest ever. While the mouse is still going as large as $47 at other retailers like Target, you can find this $30 deal price matched at Best Buy in a couple different colors.

RGB Logitech G203 LightSync wired gaming mouse The G203 has an 8,000 DPI sensor for precise movements that can be customized using free Logitech software and cycles through five settings. LightSync gives you custom RGB colors you can set. All buttons are customizable. $29.99 $40.00 $10 off See at Amazon

We didn't see a whole lot of Logitech deals on Amazon during last week's Prime Day sales event. Logitech on the whole has been struggling this year just keeping things in stock, let alone discounting some of the more popular items. So it's nice to see a great gaming mouse go on sale. Hopefully that means some positive changes for upcoming Black Friday deals.

The G203 gaming mouse is wonderfully customizable. You'll have to use Logitech's G-hub software to program it, but that's free and easy to use. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI gaming-grade sensor with five DPI settings you can rotate through. You can also customize your sensitivity settings with G-hub. Get the sensor just right so you have the precision you need while gaming.

You'll also be able to customize the lighting on the mouse. Choose from different color wave effects and from 16.8 million colors. There are preset colors and animations you can choose from or create your own. LightSync also lets you create lighting that is game driven or an audio visualization.

In addition to the sensitivity and the colors, you can actually customize all six buttons. The mouse uses an ergonomic, comfortable shape that gives you total control, too. The mouse's primary buttons are mechanical and use durable metal springs. You'll feel every click with precise feedback so you can make every movement in every game count.