Charging speeds are getting faster on smartphones, and you need a good charger to keep up. Many of the Android phones on sale for Black Friday feature 25W speeds and beyond like the Galaxy S21, with more and more of them shipping without charging adapters in the box. That said, there are plenty of great options for fast chargers, and for Black Friday, Anker has you covered.

These Anker PowerPort chargers are great options for users looking for a quick top-up, whether you own a flagship smartphone or even one of the best budget Android smartphones. One charger is even powerful enough to provide power for some of the best Laptops thanks to its high wattage. The best part is they support Power Delivery and Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which means your Samsung smartphone will be able to take advantage of its fastest supported charging speeds from at least one of the chargers.

With up to 25% off these chargers, you don't want to miss out on these Black Friday deals.

Anker PowerPort PD 2 Port Charger 32W | 15% off This two-port Anker Charger is ideal for users who frequently charge two devices simultaneously, especially if it's a phone and accessory. You'll get 20W from the USB-C port and an additional 12W from the USB-A port, for a total of 32W. $22.09 at Amazon Anker PowerPort III Duo Type-C Charger 40W | 25% off With two 20W USB-C ports, this Anker charger is powerful enough to provide up to 40W of total charge between two devices, plus it features a convenient, foldable plug. $21 at Amazon Anker PowerPort III Pod Lite 65W | 18% off This powerful Anker charger is small but mighty, providing 65W of power for your smartphones and laptops alike. And with PPS, you can be sure your Samsung phone is getting as much juice as it can. $28 at Amazon