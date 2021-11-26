Kids love tech, and Black Friday is a great time to pick up some of the most desired gadgets for kids. But what do you do when they are asking for a phone or smartwatch? Many of those devices can pose dangers for a child. Gabb Wireless is a company that is working to make choosing a smart device for your child as safe as possible, and it has its best products on sale for 50% off until December.

Gabb Wireless has something for your child from kindergarten to middle school. While there are a lot of great phones for kids, the Gabb Phone Z2 is one to consider strongly. It allows your child to be able to talk to friends and family through phone calls and texts — but only with your permission. You can set the contacts that your child will communicate with through the parental companion app.

The Z2 smartphone has the functions your child wants from a smartphone without the dangers of a typical smartphone. With only 14 essential approved apps available for your child to use like radio, camera, calculator, music, and more, you can rest assured your child won't be able to get into any of the apps that can be harmful to them.

For the kid that isn't quite ready for a phone but you still want to be able to contact them, the Gabb Watch is a great alternative. I found that in my review time with it and my 9-year-old, it is a wonderful option to allow calls, texts, and silly pictures while reducing the opportunities to lose the device.

Gabb Wireless recently released the Gabb Watch Lite for the younger kids. It offers GPS tracking for parents while still letting kids send one of five pre-set "Gabb Mojis" when communication is needed. You get the peace of mind to be able to know where your child is at, and they can track steps and let you know they are thinking of you with a quick message.