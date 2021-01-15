Today, Google announced that its long-anticipated State Share feature will launch alongside Hitman 3 on Jan. 20 and will be operational in the entire Hitman: World of Assassination trilogy.

State Share is a Stadia-exclusive feature that allows players to capture moments of a game, such as defining the difficulty, loadout settings, and objectives in a mission, and sending that game state for others to try at the click of a link.

It's a feature that will not only let players challenge each other with specific scenarios, but will also allow players to try out sections of a game they may not have reached yet or use items they haven't unlocked. However, accessing content via State Share will not count as progress on your own save file. State Share content exists on its own — it's kind of like a portal into someone else's game for a brief time.