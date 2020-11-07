The Demon's Souls PS5 remake is almost here and with no warning, PlayStation has shared an impromptu State of Play presentation with 12 minutes of Demon's Souls gameplay. This new PS5 footage is narrated by Gavin Moore, creator director of the game at Sony Japan Studio.

We've now had multiple gameplay trailers, insight into the rerecorded soundtrack and confirmation of how there's no sixth archstone. Enemy AI has been kept completely intact while bugs have been fixed and the number of healing items players can hold has been slightly tweaked. The character creator has been greatly expanded, while there's also a photo mode for capturing all types of unique shots.

Demon's Souls could be one of the best PS5 launch games when it launches on November 12 alongside the PS5 in certain regions, with a global launch on November 19. Our PlayStation lead, Jennifer Locke, wrote in her PS5 review that the leap in immersion and gameplay experience provided makes it impossible to go back to the PS4.