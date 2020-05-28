What you need to know
- Oculus Studios will be publishing Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, set for release in late 2020.
- The story takes place in Blackspire Outpost on the planet Batuu, the same location you'll find in Disney theme parks.
- ILMxLAB is working to tie in several pieces of Star Wars lore to build on Blackspire Outpost's importance.
- This action-adventure game is a VR exclusive, but no mention if this is on both Rift and Quest platforms
While we won't be seeing a major theatrical Star Wars release in 2020, there's no shortage of Star Wars stories slated for release this year. An exciting new entry comes in the form of an Oculus-exclusive VR action-adventure called Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, developed by ILMxLAB and published by Oculus Studios. As you might guess from the name, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge takes place in the very same metaverse you'll find at Disneyland and Disney World theme parks: Blackspire Outpost.
ILMxLAB describes the game's narrative as a way to transition from storytelling to "storyliving"; a concept the company coined to describe an experience where you're becoming one with the story because you can experience it in multiple ways with inherent consequences that come with a personal story. Based on the language used in the official announcement, ILMxLAB seems to be aiming to make this a very personal experience, but we'll have to see just what that means as the release nears. As it stands, Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge is set for release on Oculus platforms later in 2020, but the release notes don't specify if this is Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, or both.
The largest settlement on the planet Batuu, Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge doesn't just take place in Blackspire Outpost, though. Rather, entire regions of the planet Batuu, where Blackspire Outpost resides, seem like they'll be able to be explored to your heart's content. That's a far cry from the extremely linear (and short) Vader Immortal trilogy, which relies more on the Lightsaber dojo to provide interest and replayability over time. Tales From The Galaxy's Edge seems like it won't just be more expansive in scope, but will also deeply tie into the real-life experiences found in Disney theme parks and may even unlock exclusive experiences in those locations.
The story in Tales From The Galaxy's Edge takes place between the timeframe of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and will, hopefully, fill in some gaps that Star Wars fans have been wondering about. It's entirely likely that this new Star Wars game is the beginning of the AAA release push that Facebook has been teasing, which could mean a big onslaught of releases for Facebook's push into console-gaming territory via its VR systems like the Oculus Quest.
Oculus Quest 64GB vs. Oculus Quest 128GB: Which should you buy?
Galaxy Note 20 could be Samsung’s first phone to come with a 5nm chipset
A new report claims Samsung will start mass production of its first 5nm Exynos chipset in August. The chipset could power the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series phones.
What keyboard app are you using in 2020?
Keyboard apps can be a great way to personalize your Android phone. What one are you using in 2020 and why?
More people should be looking to ditch their unlimited data plan
Unlimited data plans are simple, but they don't serve everyone well — a lot of us would be better off paying less for a limited plan.
No need for controllers with these awesome Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest can now track your hands as well as controllers, but what are you supposed to do with that? We've got the answers you're looking for.