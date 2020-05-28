While we won't be seeing a major theatrical Star Wars release in 2020, there's no shortage of Star Wars stories slated for release this year. An exciting new entry comes in the form of an Oculus-exclusive VR action-adventure called Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, developed by ILMxLAB and published by Oculus Studios. As you might guess from the name, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge takes place in the very same metaverse you'll find at Disneyland and Disney World theme parks: Blackspire Outpost.

ILMxLAB describes the game's narrative as a way to transition from storytelling to "storyliving"; a concept the company coined to describe an experience where you're becoming one with the story because you can experience it in multiple ways with inherent consequences that come with a personal story. Based on the language used in the official announcement, ILMxLAB seems to be aiming to make this a very personal experience, but we'll have to see just what that means as the release nears. As it stands, Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge is set for release on Oculus platforms later in 2020, but the release notes don't specify if this is Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, or both.