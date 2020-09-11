Star Wars Squadrons Combat CruiserSource: Electronic Arts

What you need to know

  • EA Motive previously confirmed Star Wars: Squadrons supports HOTAS systems on PC.
  • The studio has now confirmed players on Xbox One and PS4 can use compatible HOTAS controllers on day one.
  • Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020.

While EA Motive previously confirmed that its upcoming dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons would support HOTAS peripherals on PC, console support was not guaranteed. Today, Ian Frazier, Creative Director of Star Wars: Squadrons at EA Motive, shared that Star Wars: Squadrons is getting HOTAS support on Xbox One and PS4.

This support will be enabled via a patch that'll go live once the game has been released. This means you'll be able to use some of the best HOTAS systems to enhance your gameplay experience.

The game also supports VR on PC and PS4, meaning you can use HOTAS controllers in VR for an incredibly immersive experience. There's a vast list of Star Wars: Squadrons maps and locations to explore and fight around, with an equally lengthy list of starships players can use.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020. No next-generation support has been detailed, so there aren't any specific PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S enhancements to look forward to at this time.

Danger zone

Star Wars: Squadrons

5v5, Empire vs New Republic

Star Wars: Squadrons places players in Vanguard Squadron or Titan Squadron with vicious dogfights and a variety of different starships. It's even got full cross-play, so you can play with your friends no matter where you buy it.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.