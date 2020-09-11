What you need to know
- EA Motive previously confirmed Star Wars: Squadrons supports HOTAS systems on PC.
- The studio has now confirmed players on Xbox One and PS4 can use compatible HOTAS controllers on day one.
- Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020.
While EA Motive previously confirmed that its upcoming dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons would support HOTAS peripherals on PC, console support was not guaranteed. Today, Ian Frazier, Creative Director of Star Wars: Squadrons at EA Motive, shared that Star Wars: Squadrons is getting HOTAS support on Xbox One and PS4.
This support will be enabled via a patch that'll go live once the game has been released. This means you'll be able to use some of the best HOTAS systems to enhance your gameplay experience.
Good news, pilots!— Ian S. Frazier (@tibermoon) September 11, 2020
As you may know, Squadrons supports HOTAS (throttle and joystick) controls on PC.
I'm happy to announce that we're adding HOTAS support to both PS4 and Xbox One as well, in a patch that will be available the moment the game goes live! :) #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/cVbojAUknL
The game also supports VR on PC and PS4, meaning you can use HOTAS controllers in VR for an incredibly immersive experience. There's a vast list of Star Wars: Squadrons maps and locations to explore and fight around, with an equally lengthy list of starships players can use.
Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020. No next-generation support has been detailed, so there aren't any specific PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S enhancements to look forward to at this time.
Danger zone
Star Wars: Squadrons
5v5, Empire vs New Republic
Star Wars: Squadrons places players in Vanguard Squadron or Titan Squadron with vicious dogfights and a variety of different starships. It's even got full cross-play, so you can play with your friends no matter where you buy it.
