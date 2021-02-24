Aspyr Media is porting Star Wars: Republic Commando over to PS4. The news was announced via PlayStation Blog today, alongside details on just how Aspyr is tweaking one of the best Star Wars games available.

The controls have been tweaked to function better on a DualShock 4 or DualSense controller if played on PS5, though the game doesn't have specific DualSense support mentioned. Trophies have also been added, including a Platinum Trophy and a special Trophy called "Squeaky Clean" for managing to keep your visor clean.

Star Wars: Republic Commando focuses on a Clone Commando squad that goes behind enemy lines during key battles in the Clone Wars. Led by Delta Squad leader RC-1138, or "Boss," players engage in frenetic first-person combat while directing their squad to take tactical actions and turn the tide of lopsided firefights. Boss is voiced by Temuera Morrison, who also portrayed Jango Fett and more recently Boba Fett in Star Wars media.

Star Wars: Republic Commando is set to release on PS4 on April 6, 2021. No exact price was mentioned as yet.