Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order features eight different lightsaber colors, but only two are unlocked at the beginning. In order to find the rest, you'll need to work your way through a significant chunk of the story first. They aren't missable and are related to a story mission on the planet Ilum, which you cannot access right away. Once you can get to Ilum, though, finding your kyber crystal is a breeze.

Ilum is a playable location in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but it's much smaller than the other planets. In Star Wars lore, it's the location where Jedi younglings complete a rite of passage to harvest a kyber crystal for their lightsaber, becoming one step closer to the rank of Padawan. You'll need to complete a majority of the game on Kashyyyk and Dathomir before you can visit it.

Other than some platforming and large puzzles, you'll only encounter a few Imperial probe droids on your path to the kyber crystal. Because it is a smaller location than the rest, the path is fairly straightforward, and there aren't a lot of places to get lost. Once you obtain the krystal, you'll be able to select which color you want to use. No matter which you select, the rest of the colors will automatically unlock once you visit a workbench again to tinker with your lightsaber.

You'll notice after you complete this mission that you have only unlocked 7/8 colors. That's because orange was an exclusive pre-order bonus, and is not attainable in the game by regular means. It's unclear whether or not Respawn will add it in free for all players sometime later down the line.

Lightsaber colors: