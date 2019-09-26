What you need to know
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently being developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
- Respawn has released a new trailer for the game, showing the different enemies and environments players will encounter.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently set to release on November 15.
A new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been revealed. This trailer shows snippets of gameplay and cinematics, including the harrowing journey that Jedi padawan Cal is on and the foes he'll face. You can check out the exciting new trailer below:
Giant, bat-like monsters, Imperial soldiers and a deadly, lightsaber-wielding Dark Inquisitor. These are just some of the dangers lurking in the game. We also get to see a brief glimpse of what looks like a planet selection screen. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been stated to have some metroidvania elements, letting players tackle different things in a different order. It's also a nice throwback to games like Knights of the Old Republic, where you chose which planets to visit in whatever order you wanted.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently set to release on November 15, 2019. If you'd like to see more footage from the game, you can check out the gameplay released earlier this year.
