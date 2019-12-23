Along with those changes, we also saw the Google Assistant button enabled on the Stadia controller, and viewing achievements was made available on Chrome via the web and Chromecast. Unfortunately, mobile users were left out, but thanks to a Stadia community update we now know support for mobile is coming in 2020.

In its first blog post, Google highlighted some of the biggest changes to come out, including an update that added Stadia support to all Chromecast Ultras . There was also mention of the new Stream Connect system which allows you to view the screen of your teammates when playing games like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, as well as announcing the purchase of the game company Typhoon Studios .

Stadia launched on November 19, and since then a lot has happened with the game streaming service. Google even launched the Stadia Savepoint blog , dedicated to keeping us up to date with all the new features coming to the service.

Apparently, that's not all, as the post reads, "We have more in store for Achievements in 2020, including mobile support." What could this "more" be referring to is uncertain. I guess we'll have to wait to find out.

According to the post, there are also some bug fixes in the works — one of which is a fix for the issue of some users hitting a "friend cap" where they are able to send friend requests but are unable to accept incoming requests.

Another incoming fix will resolve the sorting issue when selecting "Last added" when filtering your games. Currently, it will not show the games in the order they were last added to Stadia, however, the post states, "we've made a lot of progress on a fix for this issue, and I'll let you know when we are able to roll it out."

That's about all the Stadia team has left to announce before the end of the year. We shouldn't expect to hear much before January when the team returns from the holidays. Until then, enjoy some time off and get in some playing time in between spending time with your family and friends.