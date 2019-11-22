When Stadia was first announced, it brought the promise of gaming across all screens. However, as the launch date approached, we learned that wasn't exactly true. First, we found out that it would only work on a handful of phones at launch, only Pixel phones.

Then later, it was revealed that it wouldn't even work with all Chromecast Ultras on release day. Instead, you'd be required to have the Chromecast Ultra provided in the Founder's or Premiere Edition — existing Chromecast Ultras would later get an update to enable Stadia.

Well, it appears that update is already rolling out for some, after users on Reddit began getting it to work several days ago. In some cases, the update came completely unprovoked, while in other cases it required a little more effort.