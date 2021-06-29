Stadia revealed four games that Stadia Pro subscribers can claim starting the first week of July alongside other game announcements in its weekly blog post.

The four games that can be claimed starting on July 1 are action RPG Moonlighter, arcade soccer game Street Power Football, 2D survival sandbox Terraria, and point-and-click adventure game The Darkside Detective. Meanwhile, Pro members have until Wednesday, June 30 to claim Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, Pikuniku, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for free.

The company also said in its post that Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege will be available on the platform on June 30. The tactical multiplayer shooter can be purchased through the Stadia store or accessed through the Ubisoft+ subscription service also on Stadia. The game will support cross-platform play and progression across the PC and Amazon Luna versions.

Stadia owners of Get Packed, a cooperative game about moving furniture, will be receiving an updated version called Get Packed: Fully Loaded on July 29. The new version will be a free upgrade for previous owners and will include two additional campaign chapters, new competitive levels, character outfit and hat customizations, and more.

Finally, Stadia announced that the mega sale will be returning to the store starting on June 30. While no deals have been announced yet, hopefully the sale will include discounts on some of the best Stadia games that came to the platform this year.