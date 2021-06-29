What you need to know
- Stadia announced four games for Stadia Pro members to claim in July.
- The four games are Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, and The Darkside Detective
- Rainbow Six Siege also comes to Stadia on June 30.
Stadia revealed four games that Stadia Pro subscribers can claim starting the first week of July alongside other game announcements in its weekly blog post.
The four games that can be claimed starting on July 1 are action RPG Moonlighter, arcade soccer game Street Power Football, 2D survival sandbox Terraria, and point-and-click adventure game The Darkside Detective. Meanwhile, Pro members have until Wednesday, June 30 to claim Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, Pikuniku, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for free.
The company also said in its post that Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege will be available on the platform on June 30. The tactical multiplayer shooter can be purchased through the Stadia store or accessed through the Ubisoft+ subscription service also on Stadia. The game will support cross-platform play and progression across the PC and Amazon Luna versions.
Stadia owners of Get Packed, a cooperative game about moving furniture, will be receiving an updated version called Get Packed: Fully Loaded on July 29. The new version will be a free upgrade for previous owners and will include two additional campaign chapters, new competitive levels, character outfit and hat customizations, and more.
Finally, Stadia announced that the mega sale will be returning to the store starting on June 30. While no deals have been announced yet, hopefully the sale will include discounts on some of the best Stadia games that came to the platform this year.
From dumpster fire to crown jewels: Wear OS finally got good at MWC 2021
Wear OS has had a tumultuous journey over the years, but with the new partnership between Google and Samsung, Wear OS 3.0 looks to be the savior that Android-based smartwatches have needed.
Google Play Services: What are they, and how do they keep you secure?
Google's software and services layer is one of the most important apps on your phone. Find out how it came about, what it does, and how it helps keep Android secure and under Google's control.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in all its glory with a new two-tone design
Just days after the first press render of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 surfaced online, more official-looking renders of the upcoming phone have shown up.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.