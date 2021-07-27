What you need to know
- Stadia Pro members can play another two games for free this weekend only.
- The two games are Marvel's Avengers and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game.
- Control Ultimate Edition launches on the Stadia store today.
Stadia Pro subscribers can enjoy two free games to play this weekend only alongside another new game joining the store today, Google announced on its Stadia Community blog.
Those with a Stadia Pro subscription can play Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers and Sega's recently released Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game this weekend only. The free weekend begins on Thursday, July 29 at 9 a.m. PT and ends at the same time on Monday, August 2.
Marvel's Avengers received new cosmetic packs for each of its heroes last week and both editions of the game are currently on sale, alongside some of the best Stadia games in the store, until Wednesday, July 28. Meanwhile, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game allows participating YouTube streamers to use Stadia's Crowd Play feature currently in beta and play the game with their viewers instantly with the push of a button and without their viewers needing to own the game.
Finally, 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment's Control launches on Stadia today. The 2019 mind-bending third-person action-adventure game is the Ultimate Edition version and contains the previous two Awe and The Foundation expansions with the main game. It can be purchased from the Stadia store for $39.99.
